The Google Pixel 6 series is ten months old now. While it is no longer among the fastest phones out there, the excellent camera and usability experience mean it is still among the best Android smartphones on the market. With its successor—the Pixel 7—due to launch in a couple of months, retailers have been heavily discounting the big G's 2021 flagship in recent weeks. This time around, both Google Store and Amazon have discounted the Pixel 6 series by as much as $250. This makes it a great time to pick big G's 2021 flagship for a while, especially now that Android 13 is out.

The Pixel 6 is discounted to $500, down from $600. That's a great deal for a premium phone powered by Google's Tensor chip and housing a competent 50MP camera setup. The discounted price makes the Pixel 6 only $50 more expensive than the $450 Pixel 6a. If you were looking to buy the mid-range Pixel, consider purchasing the Pixel 6 at its discounted price instead. And if 128GB storage won't be sufficient, you can grab the 256GB variant with a similar $100 off. A similar discount is available on the Google Store as well.

If the bigger Pixel 6 Pro has caught your attention, it is available with a massive $250 discount. So, instead of $900, you can get it for $650. Sure, it is not as good a deal as Target selling the Pixel 6 Pro for $270, but unlike that offer, this one is available to all. Barring that deal, this is the lowest price the Pixel 6 Pro has dropped to—it is even $50 cheaper than on Prime Day. The higher-end 256GB variant is discounted by a similar amount as well, so you can get it for $750. Google's online store is also offering a similar deal.

At the discounted price, it is hard to beat the value that the Pixel 6 Pro offers. Apart from an excellent 50MP primary shooter, it packs a 4x optical zoom sensor that can help you get close to the subject you are shooting.