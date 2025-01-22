Summary Xbox introduces the stylish Pulse Cipher Special Edition Controller in bright, clear red for $75.

If there is one constant in this universe, it's that see-through plastic electronics are always a good idea. From classics like the Game Boy Color in Atomic Purple to the more recent limited edition smoky translucent Steam Deck, gaming devices simply look cooler once you encase the electronics in transparent plastic.

Microsoft assuredly is hip to the trend with this new listing for a themed Xbox Wireless Controller called the Pulse Cipher Special Edition, which is the latest in a line of special edition controllers from the company. In other words, if you've always wanted a clear ruby-red Xbox controller, pre-orders open today for a new special edition that should tickle your fancy.

Xbox's new Pulse Cipher Special Edition controller is red-hot

Who doesn't want a transparent red Xbox controller?

Source: Microsoft

Check this baby out; that's as red as red gets, and it's clear to boot. That's one fine-looking Xbox controller, which is actually part of a series of special edition Cipher controllers. The blue version is appropriately named Sky Cipher (currently on sale for $58), and Ghost Cipher is totally clear (currently on sale for $57) with no color at all. The new Pulse Cipher joins the group at full price, $75, and will start shipping next month with availability pegged for the 4th. If you're unsure if you'd like to pre-order, you have some time to decide, and since we see that Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher are still being sold, ideally, availability won't be an issue whether you pre-order or not.

Something to keep in mind about these special edition controllers is that they offer rubber grips in the rear, so it's not only the unique colors that make these special editions so special; they also offer a more premium feel to go along with the premium look. Whether you game on handhelds, PC, or Android, you can rest easy as Xbox controllers work across them all, which is why it can be handy to have a spare or two lying around.

Ultimately, Microsoft looks to have hit it out of the park with its latest Pulse Cipher controller and its pleasing red theme, so if you're looking to pre-order in anticipation of the release on February 4th, make sure to bring along $75 for the privilege of dunking on your friends using a regular non-clear controller.