There are many benefits to clearing the app cache on your phone, and Facebook isn't an exception. While you use the app to catch up with the latest trends and chat with friends and family, the app cache stores your frequently accessed information as cache data on your local storage. This speeds up the app's loading time and reduces mobile data usage, as it doesn't need to download that data again.

There's a downside to these benefits. The Facebook cache can quickly fill up the tiny storage space on your budget Android phone. Outdated and corrupted cache files can slow down the app. If your Facebook app has been acting up, clearing the cached files is a simple way to reinstate it.

When should you clear your Facebook cache?

You only need to clear these temporary files when you're low on storage or if Facebook misbehaves. However, the Facebook app's cache can get bloated with old cached data, which affects its performance. It's time to clear your Facebook cache when the app takes ages to load, photos and videos don't work, or there's another performance issue.

If your Facebook feed doesn't load properly or you see outdated content, clearing the cached data forces the app to fetch the latest ones. Besides these, you don't need to clear your Facebook cache frequently.

How to clear your Facebook cache on Android

You can clear your Facebook cache from the Settings menu on Android. Here's how:

Open Settings on your Android phone. Select Apps or Apps and notifications. Scroll through the list until you find Facebook, or use the search bar to find the app. Tap Facebook. Close Select Storage or Storage & cache. Tap Clear cache in the lower-right corner. Close

How to clear your Facebook cache on iPhone

You can't clear your Facebook cache from your iPhone's Settings app. Instead, you'll uninstall and reinstall the Facebook app from the Apple App Store.

Go to Settings on the home screen. Select General. Tap iPhone Storage. Close Select Facebook from the list. Select Delete App and tap Delete to confirm. This uninstalls the Facebook app and clears the cache. Close Reinstall the Facebook mobile app from the App Store. Open Facebook after the installation is complete, and enter your login details.

How to clear your Facebook cache from the browser

If you access Facebook from a browser, whether on a desktop PC or a Mac, you can't clear Facebook's cache like on the mobile app. Instead, you'll clear your browser's cache, which also clears Facebook's cache. The steps vary depending on your web browser choice. We used Google Chrome in this guide, but it's straightforward if you use Safari or Firefox.

Open Chrome on your computer. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of the browser. Select Clear browsing data. Click the drop-down menu beside Time range and select All time. Mark the checkbox beside Cached images and files, then uncheck other options. Click Clear data to confirm your action.

What happens when you clear your Facebook cache?

You'll gain more storage and purge old and possibly corrupted files after clearing the Facebook app's cache on your phone. This is a temporary way to free up storage space on your Android phone. On the iOS app, reinstall it and sign in again to reap the benefits of clearing the cache.

Clearing your cache doesn't affect your personal data like your Facebook account details, pictures, and friends list. That data is stored on Facebook's servers, so you don't lose your information after clearing the cache.

Solve common Facebook problems with ease

Purging your Facebook cache is usually a solution to common Facebook problems like slow loading times, updated profiles not showing up, posts not displaying correctly, and more. If you're tired of your Facebook feed blasting a seemingly never-ending stream of ads, annoying quizzes, and questionable posts, consider these alternative social media platforms.