This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

When the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro debuted earlier this month, we got to meet Google's latest hardware — but not all of its latest software. While the phones arrived running Android 13, not all of their special features were ready to go right out of the gate. For instance, Clear Calling promised to help reduce background noise and improve fidelity on voice calls, but it's not due to land until the December Feature Drop. If you don't feel like waiting quite so long, you can get your first taste right now thanks to Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.

Users installing the new beta on Pixel 7 phones can now find the Clear Calling option in Android's sound settings. Trying it out on a call, there reportedly is a noticeable improvement in audio quality.

In addition to Clear Calling going live, QPR1 Beta 3 also implements a toggle for Voice over 5G. We'll be trying out voice call tests with all of these new options, and hope to share with you some examples of just what you can expect from voice call quality on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Thanks: Armando, Mishaal