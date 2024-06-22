Summary Regular maintenance is key for phone cases to protect your device from dust and pocket lint buildup, which can cause scratches.

Don't overlook cleaning your phone weekly; it keeps your device looking good and prevents surprises when selling or trading it in.

Cleaning your case regularly, especially clear ones, can prolong their lifespan by preventing discoloration and degradation from skin oils.

We take it for granted that cases keep our smartphones safe. That's obvious. After all, why would we use cases if they didn't prevent damage?

Cases protect our devices, but that doesn't mean you're entirely off the hook once the case is on. Whether you own an affordable Pixel 8a or a flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra, you'll want to give your phone — and case — some regular maintenance. In the past, we've taken deeper looks into how cases are tested and built, but now we'll look at how they need some help from you to do their job.

I don't like dust; it's coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere

We have to contend with dust daily; there's no getting away from that. And as you can see from the photo above, phones like to attract dust. Sure, the S23 Ultra pictured doesn't have a case on it, but that's beside the point. Dust is unrelenting and will find its way into everything, even phone cases. Likewise, pocket lint will also find ways to invade your mobile accessories. Aside from looking grubby, why does that matter?

If enough dust or pocket lint builds up, it will scratch your phone. While cases are snug-fitting to stay on the phone, there's still a tiny amount of wriggle room. Otherwise, it would be impossible to install or remove the case. That wriggle room also allows dust to get inside and rub against your device, and you'd be surprised by how much damage that can do. Whether you're using a simple slim-fit case or something designed to be durable, like a Supcase UB Pro or Otterbox's popular Defender series, dust will find a way.

This article was produced in partnership with Supcase, but its contents were not shown to the company beforehand. All content is written independently and meets Android Police's stringent editorial standards.

Clean your phone regularly

Especially if you use it on the toilet

My first job was working at a store called Game — essentially the UK version of GameStop. One of my regular tasks was inspecting smartphones that would be traded in against other models or for store credit. I would constantly hear, "Oh, it'll be fine; I've kept it in that case since the day I got it." Upon hearing that, I'd prepare the customer right away. Before removing the case, I'd tell them that the phone would be scratched up, and much to their surprise, I was almost always right. That cosmetic damage was enough to knock the device down a grade, getting them less money.

The phone photographed above is my grandfather's old iPhone 5S. This device was never dropped even once, but look at how beaten up it is, all from living in the same case until he replaced it with an iPhone 8 in 2018. Now, overall, smartphones are more durable than they used to be, thanks to toughened aluminum, titanium, and stronger Gorilla Glass. These materials still scratch, though. For example, my wife's Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a small scratch in the black coating on the frame. This phone was pampered, yet a small amount of grit or dust got inside the case and caused harm.

The solution to this problem is easy, but we often ignore the easy things. At least once a week, I like to remove my case and give the phone a good wipe. An alcohol wipe is ideal, but a microfiber cloth is good enough. This quick and straightforward maintenance takes no time, but it'll keep your device looking sharp and prevent any nasty surprises when you want to sell or trade it in.

Outside of making your phone last longer, it's a good move from a hygiene standpoint. We all use our phones in the bathroom these days and anyone who says they don't is probably lying to you. If you wash your hands (hopefully) each time, you should also regularly clean the device you take in there with you.

Keep your case for longer

Another benefit of regular cleaning is that your cases will last longer, especially clear ones. Clear cases discolor over time; you can't prevent that entirely. But regularly using isopropyl alcohol to wipe the case clean of skin oils and fingerprints will delay that process, saving you money and hassle in the long run.

Even non-clear cases will fare better with regular cleaning. You'd be surprised at the effect skin oils can have on TPU materials. While opaque cases will take longer to degrade, it will still happen over time, and cleaning the case will delay that process.

If you're looking for a new phone case and you aren't sure what to look for, we're here to help. There are many factors to consider when deciding how to protect your smartphone, and we've got a guide to help you with that.