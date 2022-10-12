Robot vacuums are perfect for sweeping your floors frequently without getting your hands dirty. Unfortunately, reliable options that perform well are usually relatively expensive, such as the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. Thankfully, during Prime Early Access, you can save several hundred dollars on a selection of robot vacuum cleaners. Here are some of the best deals.

The RoboVac 15C MAX from Anker's Eufy brand is a simple option to keep your floors clean and dust-free. It features 2,000Pa suction to clean hard floors and thin rugs. It connects to Wi-Fi, letting you control it using the app, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa. Its slim design allows it to sweep under carpet and furniture without getting stuck. At less than $140, this option is a steal if you're looking for an easy way to keep your floors pristine.

Buy the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX for $110 off

$140 at Amazon

The Roborock Q7+ is a higher-end product, without being as premium as that $1,400 S7 Max V Ultra we mentioned before. It's still one best robot vacuums you can get, mainly thanks to its user-friendly app that lets you create rooms and set virtual boundaries. The Q7+ is also good at avoiding obstacles, meaning you won't have to clean everything up before launching it.

Its 2,700Pa suction power makes it a great choice for hard floors and rugs, as long as they're not too thick. Lastly, it comes with a self-emptying dock, relieving you from the painstaking task of manually emptying its dustbin every time it sweeps around your house. Of course, it works with Alexa and Assistant, so you can start or stop a sweep without having to leave your couch or reach for a phone.

Buy the Roborock Q7+ for $220 off

$580 at Amazon

The Dreametech W10 has a strong 4,000Pa suction power that allows it to suck out dirt and dust from thicker carpets. In addition, it features two spinning brushes to clean and mop your floors, combined with advanced navigation features and obstacle detection. It can automatically go back to its station to refill its clean water tank and empty the dirty one in the dedicated tank. It's normally $1,100, but you can take 20% off today.

Buy the Dreametech W10 for $228 off

$871 at Amazon