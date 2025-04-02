iRobot Roomba Combo i5 $199 $350 Save $151 With the iRobot Roomba Combo i5 you're getting a robot vacuum and a robot mop, and while this deal lasts you're also getting more than $150 in savings. $199 at Amazon

If you need to enlist a little help with all of the spring cleaning you may need to do this year, we've got a great robot vacuum deal for you to consider. Amazon has dropped the price of the Roomba Combo i5 to just $199. This is good for $151 in savings, and $199 is the lowest price this robot vac and mop has seen. Amazon also has this listed as a limited time deal, however, so act quickly to ensure these savings.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba Combo i5 robot vacuum and mop

The Roomba Combo i5 is one of the more recent releases in the Roomba lineup, and it's one of the better values you'll find among robot vacuum deals while it's at this $199 price point. It delivers some serious suction, but it's also designed for wet floor cleaning. That's right, this Roomba is a vacuum and mop combo, which is something that can be difficult to find for just $199.

As a vacuum, the Roomba i5 pulls in everyday dirt and debris with a four-stage cleaning system. It features dual multi-surface brushes that can adjust to different floor types automatically. They're also designed for homes with pets, and do a good job of avoiding getting tangled with pet hair.

As a mop, the specialized microfiber pad that's part of the Roomba i5 design can tackle footprints, dirt, and dust on a number of different hard floor surfaces. But the Roomba i5 is also super efficient in the way it cleans, as it's able to vacuum and mop simultaneously when working on hard floors. You can fill the i5's tank with a compatible cleaning solution, or you can simply add some water to put it to work as a mop.

The Roomba Combo i5 would make a great addition for anyone who wants it to integrate into a smart home setup. It's able to learn your home and create a smart map for easy cleaning schedules, but with an Alexa-compatible smart home device you can put it through its paces using just your voice.

The Roomba Combo i5 regularly goes for $350, but while this deal at Amazon lasts you can pick it up for just $199. That's more than $150 off, and it's the lowest price yet on the Roomba Combo i5.