Apple is set to break into the artificial intelligence space with Apple Intelligence, a suite of features coming as part of the iOS 18.1 update later this year. The latest Android phones, like the Google Pixel 9, have consumer AI features, and iOS is now catching up. With iOS 18.1 developer beta 3, Apple added the Clean Up feature to the Photos app. It's like Magic Eraser in Google Photos, so we put the two photo-editing features to the test.

Magic Eraser has been around for a while, so I didn't have high hopes for Clean Up, especially while it's in beta. After giving Clean Up and Magic Eraser the same five test photos designed to challenge the features in unique ways, the results were fascinating. Here's how it went.

Which photo-editing tool performs the best?

There isn't a clear winner, but I'd trust Magic Eraser in most situations

To figure out how the Clean Up feature will stack up against Magic Eraser, I gave each photo editing tool five images to alter. The effectiveness of these software features can vary greatly depending on the photo, so these distinct examples are intended to test Clean Up and Magic Eraser in unique ways. From the results, we should be able to figure out which tool is more effective.

iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence are in beta, so Clean Up may improve before it is released to the public. These results are based on using the feature in iOS 18.1 developer beta 3.

Photo #1: Removing a person in a crowd

To start things off, I snapped a photo of the baseball field at a recent Arizona Diamondbacks game. The image below was taken with my Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. I used a mix of photos from various smartphones and devices so that I didn't skew the results in either direction. Looking at the results, I wouldn't say either Clean Up or Magic Eraser were successful.

In the following image series, the first photo is the original, followed by the iOS Clean Up photo, and the Magic Editor photo is last.

Clean Up did the better job because the field behind the man I removed is clear and crisp, whereas it's blurry and has artifacts in the Magic Eraser version. However, both tools struggled to correctly identify, select, and remove the person entirely. If you look closely, you'll see the man's hand and drink are still present in the crowd despite Magic Eraser and Clean Up removing the rest of him.

Photo #2: Removing someone who's the focus of the image

This next test pushes both photo editing tools to the limits. It's rare that you would remove someone from an image when they're front-and-center, like the person wearing the Penguins' jersey in the photo below. Again, it feels like a draw. Clean Up preserved the look of the concrete sidewalk and most of the curb but took a chunk out of the traffic light pole.

I'd say Magic Eraser did a better job keeping the traffic light intact, but the sidewalk is a different story. There's a chunk missing from the sidewalk and the crosswalk in Google's rendition of the edited photo.

Photo #3: Removing a person in the background

Now, it's time to see how Clean Up and Magic Eraser perform while trying to remove a small person from the background of a photo. This is the first time iOS 18's Clean Up wins because it removed the man standing in front of Mountain America Community Iceplex without distorting the curb, sidewalk, or fence. The plant near the man's leg is partially removed during the process, but the finished photo looks solid whether you're looking at it from afar or pixel-peeping.

By comparison, Magic Eraser struggled with this photo. It correctly removed the man but replaced him with an asphalt road instead of a concrete sidewalk. This was surprising since Magic Eraser suggested I remove this person from the photo and pre-selected him. You don't have to zoom in to see that the resulting Magic Eraser photo turned out poorly, so the victory goes to Clean Up here.

Photo #4: Removing a group of people

I thought this next photo from Google I/O 2024 would be challenging for both Clean Up and Magic Eraser. The task was simple: remove everyone standing in the foreground while preserving as much of the soccer simulator as possible. I wasn't expecting perfection. Still, the results didn't end up particularly close.