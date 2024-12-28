There was a time when the most exciting thing you could do on your phone was play video games. Despite smartphones getting bigger, faster, and more accessible at every price point, we seldom spend the same hours as before trying to catch a new high score. Perhaps we've all grown up. Or it could be the tsunami of low-effort cash-grab games filled with annoying advertisements. The Play Store is home to great new games, but this read is about the forgotten classics that are still being updated with new content.

5 Jetpack Joyride

Flying back in time

Hearing beats and melodies from the past on a pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds was my favorite part of reloading these classics on my phone. Jetpack Joyride has some of the most iconic music. The game's core mechanics remain mostly unchanged. You'll tap the screen to control the elevation of the jetpack while avoiding all sorts of obstacles.

You can collect coins and exchange them in return for gadgets that help you reach further. There's the same assortment of special vehicles that each offer unique controls. Jetpack Joyride still receives new updates in the form of special events that bring game modes that are slightly tweaked versions of the original.

I installed this game on my phone earlier this year and play it during breaks. The game is ad-supported, but the ads don't interrupt the gameplay. While you can spend money to get boosts, power-ups, and in-game currency, these are optional and do not keep you from enjoying the game.

4 Subway Surfers

Jump trains and dodge trouble

With over a billion installs on Android devices, few titles rival the popularity of Subway Surfers. The likes of this and Temple Run fueled dozens of endless runners. Subway Surfers incorporates horizontal and vertical axes, and you will spend most of your time hopping on trains, collecting power-ups, and avoiding obstacles.

Like Jetpack Joyride, you can purchase gadgets and boosts while completing missions that give you a bonus. The game gets a fresh coat of paint with a different theme every so often. New characters and surfboards come your way when you stay hooked on the game for a bit.

3 Vector

Where realism meets style

I remember experiencing Vector for the first time on my iPad sometime in 2012. It doesn't have the usual graphics style. Instead, it opts for a silhouette art style and smooth animations. While the game mechanics consist of the usual swipes, Vector emphasizes the importance of timing.

Your goal is to reach the end of every level, avoiding obstacles in your way. You'll do this by executing parkour tricks, which you can learn and unlock more of them. An average level in Vector will have you maneuver around obstructions, slide under structures, and jump over rooftops.

The game holds up remarkably well and has new levels and objectives that keep it fresh. You can play as the hunter that you otherwise always escape from. The game has ads, but they don't ruin the experience.

2 Temple Run 2

Should not have touched the relic

Also belonging to the billion club is Temple Run 2, which is an endless runner that needs no introduction. Since its release in 2013, the game has been updated with new environments, characters, and pets. Perhaps the fear of losing your fluffy companion will help you reach new scores.

Unlike Subway Surfers, which has a distinct three-lane system that relies on horizontal swipes, Temple Run 2 uses your phone's accelerometer and gyroscope for tilt control. This makes the game more engaging but also challenging. You still have to swipe left or right to make turns.

Temple Run 2 receives updates through events that usually introduce different themes and characters. There are also new obstacles like zip lines and locations like forests. Temple Run feels like a high-stakes version of Subway Surfers, but these games share the common appeal of fast-paced, addictive action.

1 Angry Birds Series

Birds on a mission

I never enjoyed the Angry Birds games as much as the other classics. However, denying it a spot on this list would be unfair to one of the most influential franchises in mobile gaming history. After all, two movies have been based on the game. A quick search on the Play Store will have you picking between games in the same series.

If you're looking for the closest to the original, Angry Birds 2 delivers. It brings the same gameplay elements with better graphics. The game has daily challenges to keep things fresh and ways to level up the birds for better odds of clearing new levels. Angry Birds 2 features an arena mode where you compete with other players.

I loaded it up on my phone. While I wouldn't spend hours trying to progress in Angry Birds, I appreciate something that isn't an endless runner. Playing out a level in different ways keeps it engaging.

I wish we could turn back time

The good old days had plenty of quality games, and classics like Jetpack Joyride and Temple Run 2 that are fed with new updates will continue to be fun. Still, the best Android games that make good use of your phone's powerful internals also offer a good experience.