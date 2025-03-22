Foldable phones have become popular in recent years, but they're not mainstream yet. While we've seen improvements in design and durability, many are concerned about their longevity, especially considering how expensive they tend to be. If you're bored with mainstream smartphones and are on the fence about switching to a foldable phone for a fresh experience, check out the clamshell-style flip phones.

Unlike book-style foldable phones, the best flip phones make it easy to transition from traditional slab phones. Not everyone wants a tablet experience on their phones. A clamshell-style flip phone lets you try out the form factor without taking much away from the core experience. Plus, you won't feel like you've wasted your hard-earned money.

5 Affordability

Not nearly as expensive as book-style foldables

High-end foldable phones are expensive, but clamshell-style folding phones like the Motorola Razr+ (2024) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 aren't expensive. They don't cost as much as a book-style folding phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. You can grab one for about the same price as a traditional high-end slab phone. They may not have the same high-end camera hardware, but you could say that about book-style foldable phones.

For example, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a starting price of $1,900, whereas the Z Flip 6 started at $1,099, making it only $100 more expensive than the S25 Plus. This lower entry price makes clamshell flip phones an enticing option for those who typically buy high-end slab phones. The camera quality is the only major sacrifice consumers make by switching to this relatively new form factor. If I spent over $1,800 on a phone, I'd expect no compromises. However, that's not the case with book-style folding phones. You still get the same mediocre camera hardware.

4 Pocketability

They're more compact than book-style foldables

Since book-style foldables feature a huge folding inner display to give you a tablet-style experience, they're not as compact as clamshell-style flip phones. While both feel chunky when folded, clamshell-style foldables shrink to half the size of a standard phone, making it easier to slip them into small pockets, including a shirt pocket. When folded, these phones are about the size of the palm of your hand, meaning they're easy to carry.

I use a Galaxy Z Flip 5 as my daily driver alongside my iPhone 16 Pro Max, and it's impossible to overlook how much lighter the Z Flip feels in my hand. On the contrary, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 weighs more than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and that added heft might not be everyone's cup of tea. With a clamshell-style flip phone, you get a standard smartphone that takes up half the space because you can fold it.

3 Familiarity

You get the same smartphone experience in a new form factor

A book-style foldable can be overwhelming for someone who switched from a traditional slab phone. The big inner screen gives you more room to work with, but it takes time to get the hang of multitasking on it. Plus, the inner screen has a strange aspect ratio, and the black bars can be distracting while watching videos. You'll likely use the outer cover screen more since it closely matches the typical smartphone experience you're familiar with. But why would you spend over $1,800 if you don't properly utilize the inner display?

WHen it's unfolded, a clamshell-style flip phone looks and feels like a traditional smartphone. There's no learning curve unless you want to make the most of the tiny outer cover screen. You'll experience the foldable form factor without compromising the traditional smartphone experience. That's why I'm confident you will have an easier time switching to this foldable design rather than a book-style one.

2 Cover screen

It helps you reduce distractions

The cover screens on Samsung's earlier models, like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Fold 3, were so narrow that they were barely usable. Nowadays, book-style foldables feature full, feature-rich cover screens to give the traditional smartphone experience when folded. But that's not necessarily a good thing. It's easy to get sucked into doomscrolling the minute you get a notification from an app. This cover screen feels more like a secondary display that doesn't change how you interact with your phone.

Clamshell-style flip phones feature tiny cover screens that let you read your notifications quickly, respond to text messages, and open any app you like. Since the screen is tiny, it's not as comfortable to use for an extended period. This helps you stay focused when you're working or busy doing chores. Older models, like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4, had tiny notification windows instead of fully functional cover screens. I'd say the newer models from manufacturers like Motorola and Samsung have struck a balance between convenience and practicality.

1 Old-school charm

It takes you back to the days of classic flip phones

Flip phones were popular before smartphones took over. I'm talking about phones like the iconic Motorola Razr and Nokia N76, which were pocket-friendly due to their size when not in use. If you've used one, you may remember how satisfying it was to snap your phone shut to end a call. A traditional smartphone cannot match that experience. I find most modern smartphones utterly boring because they look pretty much the same.

That's why I find clamshell-style folding phones more fun than book-style models. These devices offer a unique blend of the past and future that's hard to overlook, especially if you're looking for a phone that stands out. You get the best parts of the flip phone era, like folding the phone to hang up, without sacrificing the modern-day smartphone experience you know and love. From my experience using one, a clamshell-style flip phone is also a great conversation starter.

The perfect entry point into the world of foldables

A book-style folding phone offers the best foldable experience, but it's expensive at over $1,500. I wouldn't spend that amount unless I'll enjoy using the phone for the next year or two. A clamshell-style flip phone is a great entry point for someone who has always used traditional slab phones, especially since it typically costs around $1,000. Think of it as a gateway to the foldable experience. You can use it like a traditional smartphone while experiencing the quirks of a foldable design. Then, if you like the form factor, splurge on something like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Pixel 9 Pro Fold without having buyer's remorse.