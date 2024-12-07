A growing part of Netflix's impressive mobile game library is exclusive versions of existing Android games. These games are nearly identical to their standalone counterparts but with extra features and perks. The bonus to Civilization VI: Netflix over the standalone version is that both major DLC expansions (Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm) are included for no additional cost. This makes the package cheaper, and this isn't the only benefit of joining Netflix Games.

The standalone version of Civilization VI has had bugs since its launch in 2020. Glitches and regular crashes have affected its Google Play rating. However, the Netflix version has been polished before its release, making it a more stable experience. Still, it isn't all good news, as the game is compatible with fewer devices than the standalone version.

Civilization VI: Netflix includes extra content at no additional cost

No need to break out your wallet for this DLC

The biggest perk of playing a game from Netflix Games' library is that you don't see any ads or in-app purchases. Free-to-play games that rely on an in-game currency as gameplay are rebalanced, and optional extras in other games are included by default. Civilization VI: Netflix includes the game's Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, as well as the six previously released content updates.

This content is available in the standalone version of Civilization VI for Android. The base game and the two expansions (not including individual expansion packs) will set you back a whopping $90. Settling for the core game without expansions costs $20, which is just under the cost of three months of Netflix with ads.

Civilization VI: Netflix does not include recent DLC added to the game on other platforms, including the Leader Pass and New Frontier Pass.

While Netflix Games' library is worth exploring if you have a Netflix subscription, Civilization VI is worth a subscription all by itself. It's one of the best value deals we've seen from a Netflix Games title, and we haven't started on the hidden improvements.

Civilization VI: Netflix is a smoother ride as long as you use the right device

Many tablets and phones aren't compatible

The standalone version of Civilization VI on Netflix is riddled with issues. A quick browse of the reviews reveals regular crashes, glitches, and bugs that prevent people from launching the game or playing the game for longer than an hour.

Civilization VI: Netflix does not appear to suffer from many of these bugs. I tested the game on multiple Android devices, including a Google Pixel 8 and a Nubia RedMagic 9 Pro, and encountered none of the common issues found in the standalone version. However, it's early days, so we may see more bugs as people play further into the game.

The game isn't perfect. There are no graphical settings, and the FPS is locked to 30. Still, it's the smoothest experience I've had with Civilization VI on a mobile device. That is, if you can download it.

Like most strategy games ported from PC to mobile devices, Civilization VI is best played on a tablet. However, Civilization VI: Netflix is incompatible with many devices. We can report that it is incompatible with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Google Pixel Tablet, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Users on Reddit and the Play Store have reported that the list includes devices like the Samsung A54, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, and many Chromebooks.

These devices are compatible with the standalone version of Civilization VI, and Netflix has not released a statement explaining why the list of compatible devices has decreased. Feral Interactive, which produces ports of popular PC and console games like Total War: Empire, limits which devices are compatible with its games to ensure the best experience. Netflix may be following a similar track to avoid complaints.

It's the best time to jump into Civilization VI on mobile

When you have a compatible device, Civilization VI: Netflix is the best and most affordable way to experience the game on a mobile device. It's available to download for free with a Netflix subscription, including the Standard with advertisements tier for $6.99 a month.