Citymapper is a powerful navigation app comparable to the best navigation apps for Android. It's only available in select cities, but it offers an astonishing amount of detail for navigating these cities, including up-to-date transport information, ride-share costs, maps, and more. It's easy to open the app, create a route, and use the app's most powerful features. We rounded up the best tips and tricks for using the Citymapper app. These help you navigate cities safely, quickly, and reliably. Citymapper is available on Android, iOS, and smartwatches, so grab one of our favorite budget smartwatches to navigate from your wrist.

1 Share your location

Whether you're traveling to meet a friend or concerned about your safety, sharing your location lets your friends and family know where you are at all times during your journey. You can also share your destination, start point, or directions if someone is checking your route. Here's how:

Create a journey. Tap the Share button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Share my ETA to share live progress. Select an app to share your location through. Close

2 Save journeys offline

Citymapper is best when connected to the internet, but it's always best to be prepared even in an area with a reliable data connection. Downloading your journeys offline saves map data, public transport times, and other relevant information. Saving a journey offline adds it to the Saved Trips list, so you can easily access it later.

Create a journey. Tap the Star button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Close

You can access your saved trips by heading to the home screen and scrolling down to the Saved Trips heading.

3 Find electric scooters and bikes

Citymapper is best known for its public transport features. It also has built-in support for local e-scooters and bikes. The app shows the location of these vehicles, estimated range, and battery percentage. Citymapper provides a download link for the relevant app if one is available.

Close

You can zoom in to areas on the map to find bikes or scooters or tap the Cycle or Kick Scooter option from the home screen.

4 Stick to well-lit streets at night

After dark, it's safest to travel on well-lit main roads, but most mapping apps don't differentiate between these and side or unlit roads. When selecting a walking route, you can choose the fastest route or the route that stays on the main roads.

Create a journey with the Walk option. Select your start and end points. Tap Main Roads on the map. Close

If the option for Main Roads doesn't appear, there aren't any main roads along the route or the fastest route uses main roads.

Citymapper assumes that main roads are better lit, but it does not have access to real-time street lighting information. Citymapper cannot guarantee your safety on these routes.

5 Use the GO feature regularly to see useful data

After creating a journey, you'll see a GO button in the lower-right corner of the route preview. This feature works similarly to most mapping apps, providing real-time information about your journey as you travel. However, it records information about your trip, including an estimate of how much CO2, calories, and money you saved compared to driving in a city. It also breaks down your travel by method and service.

Tap the button in the upper-right corner of your screen to open the App Settings menu. Tap GO Stats. Close

These statistics are recorded on a city-by-city basis. You can only see your statistics for one city at a time.

6 Check transport news about your city

Events like strikes can disrupt your commute. Citymapper compensates for these strikes by creating quick guides about them, including information on service impacts, alternative transport routes, links to relevant transport authorities, and important dates. This doesn't affect how you use the app. Citymapper automatically compensates for strikes when providing you with routes.

Tap the button in the upper-right corner of your screen to open the App Settings menu. Scroll down and tap App Posts. Close

7 Save your commute to receive important notifications

After saving your home and work addresses, you can access commute options by scrolling down on the home screen. These are automatically generated, and you can add and remove options and activate notifications. Notifications remind you when to leave so that you make your commute on time. You can set when you want the notification to appear, along with your work start and end times.

Scroll down and tap Edit next to the Commute heading. Tap Notification at the top of your screen to turn on notifications. Tap Notification under your top saved commute to change your notification settings. Close

You can only receive notifications for one commute at a time. Change your top commute by tapping the red X button next to a commute to remove it from the list. You cannot drag and drop commutes to reorder them.

8 Install Citymapper on your smartwatch

Citymapper is available on WearOS smartwatches and Apple Watch. You can access your commute directly from your watch. Directions from a GO trip started on your phone also appear on your smartwatch, including estimated departure times for public transport and reminders for when to get off buses and trains.

Close

Citymapper is a powerful tool when navigating new cities

Finding your way around a new city can be confusing. Citymapper provides all the information you need to get from A to B. If you travel extensively, don't get caught with your battery empty. Pick up a portable power bank for your pocket.