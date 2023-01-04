Citizen announced its first Wear OS watch a couple of years back, but it failed to match all the excellent smartwatches from Fossil and other brands. It ended up being merely a mediocre watch with a premium price. Citizen is now trying to get back in the game with its follow-up that packs an exclusive alertness tracker that takes inspiration from what NASA uses to assess fatigue levels in its astronauts.

For CES 2023, Citizen unveiled the second-gen CZ Smart watch with unique tech to determine how alert or tired you are. With a little help from IBM’s Watson, the companion CZ Smart YouQ app (not backward compatible) learns from the wearer’s usage over a week to form sleep and activity patterns.

The watch uses this data to supposedly give you accurate alert scores when you take Citizen’s custom Alert Monitor test. This test is based on NASA’s Psychomotor Vigilance Task Test (PVT+), and the company has learned from the space agency’s research material to reach the claimed accuracy. Citizen has further gamified the test to make it a tad more fun for its smartwatch users.

Source: Citizen

But the CZ Smart is a regular smartwatch, too, so you can expect all the usual smartwatch-y stuff from it. It comes running Google’s Wear OS out of the box, giving you access to tons of apps on the Play store. It rocks a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ for its processing needs, which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Citizen claims a full day of battery life along with the ability to juice it up in 40 minutes.

This Citizen smartwatch will launch in two versions — casual (41mm) and sport (44mm) — with both getting you the same 1.3-inch OLED screen on the front. Within these two personas, you will get a bunch of design and strap combinations to find the mix that truly matches your style. The Citizen CZ Smart watch will go on sale in the US this March, but we don’t know at what cost. If the company chooses to stick with its earlier pricing strategy, you’re looking at a premium price for this updated model as well.