Don't count Stadia out just yet. A fresh Stadia blog post has gone up that details a trio of incoming games from Paradox Interactive and Team 17. Cities: Skylines is the standout, coming this spring to deliver its strategic city-building gameplay to the streaming service, but Team 17 shouldn't be overlooked as Overcooked! All You Can Eat and Golf With Your Friends are coming to the platform in April. That's three new notable games incoming, a breath of fresh air after a stale start to the year.

Paradox Interactive's Cities: Skylines doesn't yet have a firm release date beyond "spring," but this is a positively-reviewed city-builder from 2015 that should be a great addition to Stadia, especially if you're into simulation/management city-building games, all genres with low representation on Stadia.

Team 17 is also bringing a few notable additions in April, with Golf With Your Friends and Overcooked! All You Can Eat. Golf With Your Friends is a casual mini-golf game that's especially enjoyable when dipping into multiplayer, though there's currently no word if cross-platform play will be supported. And Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a compilation and remaster of the original two Overcook titles, offering chaotic cooking gameplay that excels with multiple players. Much like Golf With Your Friends, there's no word if the Stadia version will support cross-platform play.

All in all, today's Stadia blog post shows the streaming service is still kicking, with a handful of games incoming this spring. Sure, it would be lovely to see announcements for Elden Ring or Dying Light 2, but for now, Cities: Skylines, Golf With Your Friends, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat are some excellent additions that should liven things up soon enough. There's also a chance next week's Google for Games Summit could wield some more interesting news to keep the good times rolling, so make sure to stay tuned.

