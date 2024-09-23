Key Takeaways Circular is the first company to confirm it'll offer smart rings in sizes 14 and 15.

The company's sizing is aiming for an early 2025 launch, Samsung is rumored to beat Circular to market.

Smart ring companies appear to want to cater to larger ring sizes as the fitness tracking products gain popularity.

If you’re looking to buy a smart ring, you’ve previously had to hope your ring size is 13 or below. All the major manufacturers of smart rings currently offer up to size 13, but one company has confirmed to Android Police that it is working on offering size 14 and 15 rings ready for release in early 2025.

That smart ring company is Circular with its Slim Ring that is a competitor to bigger names like Oura or the newer Samsung Galaxy Ring . The Slim Ring will move to sizes 6 through to 15 when the company can change its manufacturing operation, which it believes it will have ready in early 2025.

A spokesperson for Circular told Android Police, “Circular is preparing for sizes 14 and 15 early next year once the relevant tooling is in place to manufacture larger sizes. At present we’re focused on delivering enhancements to our Kira AI companion app, and the several new ‘circles’ that have been launched recently.”

The next smart ring battleground?

This news comes after rumors broke last week that Samsung will soon be offering size 14 and 15 options for its Galaxy Ring. According to a report from leaker Max Jambor, Samsung is set to offer the new sizes at some stage in "the coming weeks". If Jambor's report is accurate, it sounds like Samsung will beat Circular to market with the new sizing.

Android Police has asked Samsung for comment on the report, and we’ll be sure to update this story if we hear anything from the company.

Oura and Circular have previously offered sizes 6 through to 13, with Samsung offering an extra option on top with a size five. It’s clear that as these products become more popular and mainstream, each manufacturer wants to offer a larger option for those outside the average US ring size. So far there's been no hint at any of these companies offering lower than a size five option.