Summary Circular is promising to make the Ring 2 even better with blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring.

The ring will use Pulse Transit Time (PTT) to estimate blood pressure.

Blood pressure monitoring will arrive in late 2025, while blood glucose trend will come in late 2026.

At CES this year, Circular unveiled the Ring 2, its third smart ring. Besides design improvements, the Ring 2 promises to offer cutting-edge health-tracking features unheard of in smart rings, like ECG and AFib detection. Now, following its Kickstarter campaign crossing the $1 million funding mark, Circular has announced it will make its smart ring even better with two new health features.

Towards the end of 2025, Circular will release an update for the Ring 2 that will enable "spot blood pressure measurements." The wearable will achieve this by combining its ECG and PPG technology for greater precision and accuracy — a first for a smart ring.

Circular says that Ring 2 will measure the Pulse Transit Time (PTT), which is the time taken for blood to travel through your arteries, to estimate your blood pressure reliably. The measurement will take anywhere between 30 seconds to 2 minutes. However, this is not the only major health feature that Circular will add to its smart ring.

Circular Ring 2 to get blood glucose trend late next year