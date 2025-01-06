Summary Circular Ring 2 debuts at CES 2025 with cutting-edge health-tracking features and an 8-day battery life.

The Ring 2 features ECG and AFib detection, giving it an edge over the Samsung Galaxy Ring and Oura Ring.

Circular is revamping its companion app for better user experience and plans to launch the Ring 2 after a crowdfunding campaign.

2024 was a pivotal year for the smart ring category, with Samsung debuting the Galaxy Ring and Ultrahuman and Circular improving their offerings. Consumer interest in these wearables will only increase further in 2025, driven by the launch of more capable rings. Circular, known for releasing the world's thinnest and lightest smart ring last year, is kickstarting CES 2025 with the Ring 2, featuring cutting-edge health-tracking capabilities.

The best smart rings currently only offer basic health monitoring features like heart rate, sleep tracking, SpO2 levels, skin temperature, etc. Advanced and potentially life-saving health features like ECG and AFib detection are missing from most models. The Circular Ring 2 seeks to change this, offering both these features. Circular says its atrial fibrillation detection algorithm on its newest wearable is FDA-approved.

Circular claims to use enhanced health sensors on the Ring 2 for even better accuracy. Battery life is rated for 8 days with sleep tracking and health monitoring features enabled. Most smart rings typically last around 3–4 days, so it will be interesting to see if Circular's latest wearable lives up to its purported 8-day battery life. The company also claims to have completely redesigned the Ring 2 and now uses more premium materials for improved durability.

Getting the right ring size is always an issue with smart rings. To fix this problem, Circular is introducing Digital Ring Sizing. The company will use your smartphone to measure your finger size and help you order the right ring size.

Circular Ring 2 will launch after a crowdfunding campaign

Alongside the Ring 2, Circular is revamping its companion app to deliver a better user experience. Given that the app has been widely panned for its poor and buggy UI/UX, this should be a welcome change.

The Ring 2 will be available in four finishes: Gold, Silver, Black, and Rose Gold. Circular will launch a crowdfunding campaign for the wearable in January 2025 and put it on sale in February or March 2025.

Last year's Circular Ring Slim packed a lot of promise on paper but fell short with its execution. With a redesigned build, new health features, and a revamped app, here's hoping the Ring 2 does not disappoint similarly.