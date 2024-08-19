Summary Circle to Search might soon save your search queries as screenshots in the Pixel Screenshot app.

An early video of the integration in action suggests that the app will only save the circled or selected section as a screenshot, and not the full page.

Limited availability of the Pixel Screenshots app may prevent a majority of Pixel users from utilizing the tool.

Circle to Search (CtS) is clearly an important tool for Google, and that is evident by a trove of upgrades that have made their way to the tool in a short span of time, paired with leaks and rumors of several more that are on the way. This includes the likes of a song identification feature, the ability to detect whether an image was AI-generated, and an option to trigger CtS for the entire screen.

Elsewhere, the tool is also expanding to midrange Samsung phones and tablets, allowing more users to seamlessly find more information about what's on their phone's screen.

Now, it appears that Google intends to integrate its new Pixel Screenshot app directly within the tool. Pixel Screenshots, which is exclusive to the Pixel 9 series for now, works in tandem with your Gallery app to keep track of your screenshots. It uses AI to capture context about the screenshot, helping you find it at a later date by typing in relevant keywords.

According to folks over at Android Authority, who were able to enable the integration in Google app beta version 15.32.37.29.arm64, whenever you perform a CtS search, the selected section offers Select Text (if text is present) and Share prompts. After the integration, however, users can expect to see a new Save prompt tagging along with the Pixel Screenshot app's logo.

Saving a CtS query via Pixel Screenshots will save a screenshot of the selected section in the app. Once saved, you'll see a view of it in the app, alongside information like when the screenshot was saved (time and date). If AI for Screenshots is enabled, users will also see options for an AI summary of the screenshot, smart actions, and an option to search for the screenshot with context. This should make it easier for users to save context about a small portion of their screen to the Pixel Screenshots app after they've found more information about it via CtS.

Limited reach for now

Although a convenient integration, it won't benefit the majority of Pixel users. For starters, as mentioned above, the Pixel Screenshots app is exclusive to the Pixel 9 series, at least for now. According to Google, the app uses on-device Gemini Nano, paired with the Tensor G4 chipset to operate. For reference, the Pixel 8a, 8, and 8 Pro all have access to Gemini Nano, and we're expecting that the app will land on these devices via feature drops, circumventing the hardware barrier. If and when that happens is uncertain.

Elsewhere, the Pixel Screenshots app's availability has a big question mark on it. Google's own blog post detailing the feature reads that the app is "not available in all languages or countries," without detailing which countries and languages are included, prompting us to believe that the CtS and Pixel Screenshots integration will likely only serve benefits to a small percent of all Pixel users.