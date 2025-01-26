Circle to Search turns our mobile devices into a knowledge sink. The implementation of AI and sub-features makes it an indispensable tool for learning. The best part is that you don't have to leave your screen or manage any windows to use it. Circle to Search is available on newer Pixel devices, Galaxy phones, and a few others. We created a list to show you what Circle to Search is capable of and some intriguing use cases to go with it.

7 Use Circle to Search to compare options

It works perfectly in split-screen mode

Circle to Search is handy when comparing options without leaving your screen. This is far more convenient than opening up Google, searching for the term or idea, and then opening up another tab to search for the second term/idea. It's too much management, and human error can play a part. It's useful when comparing ratings, say, for two movie rentals. You can use Circle to Search to compare these options at the bottom of your view without interruption.

6 Use Circle to Search to ask for context

It takes a few tries to arrive at the correct answer

The idea behind Circle to Search is to circle, highlight, and tap anywhere on your screen to learn more about what you see. You can search by text, videos, and images. But while searching within an image, you might not understand the symbols being used or what they are because there are no descriptors or labels. You can use Circle to Search to highlight part of that image and type in a question; you can ask, "What is this symbol?" and Circle to Search can help you identify along with sharing other images that might have it.