Summary Google introduced AI Overviews in Circle to Search recently, making search results more efficient with citation links.

AI Overviews in Circle to Search now cover new topics like places and trending images, with English language support for now.

One-tap action shortcuts for accessing phone numbers, email addresses, and web URLs are also available on all devices with Circle to Search now.

Google is stepping toe to toe with Samsung today as the latter unveils this year's flagship phones — the Galaxy S25 series. While they steal the show, the search titan has plenty of its own announcements to make along the sidelines, and the changes aren't just for Samsung users. The companies introduced Circle to Search on a similar shared stage last year, but it is getting better now, with support for even more AI Overviews and one-tap action shortcuts for phone numbers and such.

After close to a year of testing, Google launched AI Overviews, which show up atop the Search results as a short block of text and images summarizing what you're looking up. It usually pulls information from the top few web pages in the results, and offers citation links too, so you can find the exact sources of specific info in the summary. This feature is also available when you query the popular search engine using Circle to Search, but only for a handful of subjects. Otherwise, you're just served the usual assortment of links and visually similar images that would help in identification.

The latest change announced today expands AI Overviews in Circle to Search to new topics, such as places, trending images, and unique objects. THe summary will still have all the information users like in the regular results, including links to cited data. This feature is rolling out to all Android devices in regions where AI Overviews are already available, but is limited to English for now.

Quicker access to calls and other shortcuts

It gets even better

Another big improvement coming to all devices with Circle to Search will make your next call or email music simpler. Instead of taking a screenshot and then waiting for Google's Circle to Search to identify text and number strings there, you can now enjoy one-tap actions. They work with phone numbers, email addresses, and web URLs.

It might not seem like much on other devices like the Pixel series, which offers OCR capabilities in the task view, but on most other phones, quick access to shortcuts like this can save you time once you get habituated to the access flow. If these changes aren't visible yet, and you're certain your device is eligible, we suggest waiting a day or two since there could be a phased rollout.