Summary Android's Circle to Search is a handy tool, but Pixel device owners can't trigger it in split-screen mode as of now.

Thankfully, the Pixel Launcher within Android 15 Beta 1.2 has revealed an upcoming fix to let users access Circle to Search when using two apps simultaneously.

April has been a busy month for Circle to Search, with the tool getting new features like instant translations, while advanced cropping and sharing functionality could also be on the horizon.

Google introduced Circle to Search back in January, with the AI tool debuting with the Galaxy S24 series first, followed by the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and a handful of other smartphones later. Circle to Search is effectively a supercharged version of your regular screenshot, leveraging Google Lens to identify the onscreen elements and provide relevant results. However, if you're a Pixel device owner, Circle to Search cannot be triggered while using two apps simultaneously in split-screen mode. Thankfully, it looks like Google is preparing to remedy this with an upcoming update, as revealed by a reliable source.

While scouring through the Pixel Launcher app bundled with the recently released Android 15 Beta 1.2 update, Mishaal Rahman came across a flag that allows Pixel phones to access Circle to Search when apps are running in split-screen mode (via Android Authority).

Rahman also found that the Galaxy S24 didn't have any trouble triggering Circle to Search in the same scenario, suggesting that this restriction could be limited to Pixel smartphones. While we don't know Google's reasoning behind this limitation, Pixel owners should be relieved to know that a fix is on the way.

Circle to Search is a part of the Google app, as Rahman explains, which means changing the default digital assistant app from Google to another service will break functionality. While it seemed like this restriction may have something to do with Android's Assist API, Rahman later found this not to be the case.

It's been a busy month for Circle to Search

Close

April has been quite a busy month for Google. Last week, we learned about an upcoming Circle to Search addition that would let users crop a specific portion of the captured screenshot and share it with their contacts using a new Copy image option.

Google then confirmed that it is working on reducing accidental activations of the feature while also widely rolling out instant translations in Circle to Search to compatible devices not long before. If this trend continues, more functionality could make its way to Google's handy AI tool in the coming months.