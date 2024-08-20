Summary Google continues to enhance Circle to Search, now adding a song search feature for supported Samsung Galaxy devices.

By long-pressing the navigation bar or home button, users can easily identify songs playing around them through Circle to Search.

This feature eliminates the need for Shazam or Soundhound, making song recognition more convenient for users across supported devices.

Google has been adding new features to Circle to Search since it debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 earlier this year. The tool gained new features alongside the Pixel 9 launch earlier this month and was also rumored to receive a handy QR and barcode scanning tool. Now, just days after it was first spotted, Google is rolling out the song search feature in Circle to Search.

The feature was first noticed by a user on Reddit (via Android Authority) who reported that it arrived with the 15.32.37.28 version update of the Google app on their Galaxy S23 device. It seems the feature is currently being rolled out to select Samsung Galaxy devices but should expand to all phones that support Circle to Search soon.

No more Shazam needed with Circle to Search on your phone

The feature works just as anticipated. You long-press the navigation bar or home button on your Circle to Search-supported phone, and a new music icon appears next to the search bar. Pressing this music icon allows the device to identify the song playing on your device or in your surroundings. In fact, this feature also supports sing-to-search and hum-to-search, so you can even hum a tune to find the song stuck in your head.

A similar function is already available in the Google app and through Google Assistant for all users, even without Circle to Search. However, integrating this feature into Circle to Search makes it even easier to identify a song without opening the Google app. With this feature, you essentially don't need Shazam or Soundhound installed on your smartphone.

If you don’t see the feature on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone yet, despite having the latest Google app version, don’t fret. As with most Google and Android features, this appears to be a phased rollout, and it appears that this feature will gradually reach all users with Circle to Search.