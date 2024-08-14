Summary Circle to Search expanding to more affordable Samsung phones and tablets, including many Galaxy A-series phones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Circle to Search will gain music recognition and barcode scanning features soon.

Circle to Search is Google's latest way to drive users to its search engine. The feature was first shown off with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January and later expanded to other high-end Samsung phones and some Google devices. In fact, with the launch of the Pixel 9 series, Google even added some new features to Circle to Search. Samsung has now announced that Circle to Search will soon be available on more of its affordable phones and tablets.

For those who don't know about this feature, Circle to Search lets you find information without leaving your current app or activity. For example, if you're scrolling through Instagram and see a pair of shoes you like, you can simply hold down the home button or navigation bar, draw a circle around the item, and get more details about the product. Google uses visual search to provide relevant information about the highlighted subject.

Circle to Search is coming to Galaxy A-series phones and Tab S9 FE

Until now, this feature has been exclusively available on most Android flagship devices. Fortunately, Samsung announced today that many Galaxy A series devices and all Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets will now have this feature. Interestingly, Samsung is also bringing the feature to most recently launched budget A-series phones, including the Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy A34.

Samsung hasn't given an exact date for when the feature will start rolling out, but it says Circle to Search will be available on Galaxy A-series phones "this month." However, no specific date has been provided for the Tab S9 FE series. We expect Samsung to start rolling out an Android update for these devices this month, though it might take some time to reach all users, as these updates typically roll out in phases. We'll keep you updated as we learn more about the feature's rollout.

Nonetheless, it is great to see Samsung bringing this advanced AI feature to more budget-friendly devices rather than keeping it exclusive to flagships. It’s even better knowing that Google has been working on improving Circle to Search for the past few months. Circle to Search is soon expected to gain a Shazam-like music recognition function and barcode and QR code scanning capabilities.