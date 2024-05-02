Summary Circle to Search is rolling out to Pixel Tablets, starting with select users on Android 15 Beta 1.2.

Users can draw a circle around a subject on screen to get relevant information with a simple swipe.

It doesn't work in split-screen mode just yet, and its availability seems limited at the moment, but it's expected to expand to more users soon.

Back in January, alongside the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, Google shared that it would be bringing Circle to Search to its Pixel devices. Over the years, Google has rolled out lots of new features, but this one actually seemed to really resonate with everyday users.

While Google hasn't shared any metrics about the feature, millions of Samsung device owners seem to be enjoying it, and this is only the beginning as it starts rolling out to more devices. With that said, it looks like some Pixel Tablet users will now have access to the exciting feature, as it has started rolling out to a select few.

One of Google's best features arrives on Pixel Tablet

Close

The new feature roll out was spotted by Mishaal Rahman of Android Authority, with the tipster sharing that they had gained access while using Android 15 Beta 1.2. The feature first makes its appearance with a pop up, alerting users that Circle to Search is now available by holding the bottom bar.

If unfamiliar with Circle to Search, the feature is quite simple and powerful, allowing users to draw a circle around a subject on screen, and then get relevant information about it. While we have seen features like this in the past, Circle to Search isn't buried in some obscure menu, which could be the reason for its popularity.

As far as current limitations, Rahman states that the feature will not work in split screen mode since it has not been enabled yet, but it will be available sometime in the future. This As of now it's unclear just how widespread this launch is, but it does appear to be quite limited but is rolling out to more users.

Circle to Search is having its own little moment, but we've seen this before with other Google products, so let's hope that this one manages to stick around. If you've seen it on your Pixel Tablet, let us know in the comments.