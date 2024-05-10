Summary Google's Circle to Search feature is now rolling out to Pixel Tablet owners running Android 14.

Pixel Tablet users can now circle subjects on screen to get search results.

The feature is currently only active when not using split screen, which may be enabled in a future update.

Circle to Search has been one of the highlight features on Android this year, giving users an easier way to search for everyday things like never before. And while we first saw it make its debut on Samsung's Galaxy S24 series handsets, since then, it has slowly rolled out to other devices like Google's Pixel smartphones.

With that said, it was only a matter of time before Google would get it rolled out to its Pixel Tablet, and while we saw hints of the impending release, it's now finally rolling out to Pixel Tablets owners running Android 14.

An easier way to search for things

Previously, the feature was only available to those in the Android 15 beta, but now, all Pixel Tablet users should have acces to the nifty feature, according to the folks at 9to5Google. With it going live, users should now see a prompt that will call out the Circle to Search feature and how it can be used.

PIxel tablet users should be able to hold the bottom bar of the UI going forward, which will engage the new feature. Users will then be able to simply circle subjects on screen to get results for their query. For the time being, this feature will only be active when not using split screen.

But this ability should arrive in a future update, as we have seen it in testing in beta. Circle to Search is a great new way to get search results for things that you're interested in. Of course, if you're not quite sold on the power of Circle to Search, you can always check out some of our favorite ways to use it to get some ideas on how to incorporate it into your daily flow. With that said, let's hope that it sticks around.