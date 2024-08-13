Summary Circle to Search on the Pixel 9 series now identifies AI-generated images through its "About this image" feature.

Another update lets you circle an item on your screen, then easily share the image in other apps.

Google plans to roll out new Circle to Search features to other devices, not just the Pixel 9 series.

After a lot of leaks, the Google Pixel 9 series is finally official. This new smartphone lineup from Google not only brings new models — Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold — a major redesign and upgraded internals, but also adds more software features. In fact, one of the most popular features from the Pixel 8 series, Circle to Search, has received some notable improvements with the Pixel 9 series.

For those unfamiliar, Circle to Search is a new feature on (most) new flagship Android smartphones that allows you to search for information without leaving the app or activity you're doing. You just need to hold down the home button or the navigation bar and draw a border around the subject you want to search for. Google will then display relevant information using visual search. But now, with the Pixel 9 series, it's getting even better.

Circle to Search gets smarter

Source: Google

Now, Circle to Search can identify if an image was created using AI. Google says you can now check the "background and context of an image" that indicates if it was AI-generated. To use this feature, simply circle the image on your screen to search and then pull up the "About this image" feature, which will reveal if the image was AI-created or not.

In addition to this, Circle to Search is gaining a handy share function. Now, when you draw a circle around a subject on the Circle to Search screen, a new share option will appear above the highlighted subject. From there, you can share the image as you normally would using Android's share sheet. While this isn't a major addition, this feature will be useful for quickly sharing context or information with others.

Google says the new Circle to Search features will be available on the Pixel 9 series starting next month. Interestingly, Google also mentions that these features will be coming to other devices with Circle to Search, so they won’t be exclusive to the Pixel 9 series.