Summary Google is apparently testing a new animation for Circle to Search on Samsung devices.

A few users have reported the new animation, suggesting Google is conducting an A/B test.

The animation features a light blue color across the screen, along with several colorful bouncing balls.

Google is quietly experimenting with a new animation for Circle to Search (CtS). At least, that is what some Galaxy S25 Ultra users are reporting.

Some users running version 16.5.33.ve.arm64 of the Google app have reported seeing a new visual effect when activating the feature (via Android Authority). The shimmering wave effect is gone, replaced by a blue light that floods the screen, followed by colorful balls bouncing around. At least two users have reported it, but attempts to recreate it on other devices have not been successful.

Continuous tweaks to Circle to Search

Google is continuously tweaking the exclusive feature. Reports surfaced last month of Google experimenting with different entry and exit animations for Circle to Search. Then there was a recent update to the Google app that introduced a stronger, longer vibration when activating CtS. Not all users were happy with it, with some finding the intense vibration disruptive.

These new animations could simply be part of a limited A/B test, which would explain why so few people received it. Google has not officially acknowledged the new Circle to Search animation, and there's no guarantee it will reach other users. The company frequently experiments with minor visual tweaks, and this new animation could end up being discarded after a while.

Circle to Search is only available on select Samsung and Google phones.

Google's mission to modernize its UI

This kind of approach to design testing has been seen before. There was Android 14's dynamic animations, and Google Assistant went through several redesigns and tweaks. Minor changes to the UI of any app can influence how users interact with a feature, and smooth transitions need to feel natural to keep people using it.

The current shimmering wave in Circle to Search is a good example. It feels fluid. The new colorful bouncing balls animation feels more playful and energetic. It is possible that Google may let users choose their preferred animation, if and when this rolls out to more people.

For now, Circle to Search remains a highly active area of development. Google seems to be fine-tuning everything from the animations to haptic feedback. Only time will tell if the bouncing balls make it to the final version of Circle to Search .