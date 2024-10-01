Key Takeaways Google is working to enhance Circle to Search with video search support, allowing users to search within videos.

It is too early to determine if contextual video search in Circle to Search will work with locally stored videos.

Circle to Search, although limited to selected devices, is expected to expand to phones from Xiaomi and other manufacturers soon.

Since its launch in early 2024 with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Google has rolled out multiple improvements to Circle to Search to enhance the experience further. This includes quickly sharing clipped on-screen items, song search, and QR code scanning support. Google now appears to be working on making Circle to Search even smarter by adding video search support.

Currently, there are several ways to search with a video using Google. You can ask Gemini to summarize videos on YouTube or use Lens to ask questions with a video. Google is now seemingly working on adding video search support to Circle to Search. The folks at Android Authority spotted strings in the latest Google app for Android (v15.39.39.29.arm64) hinting at contextual video search support coming to Circle to Search.

<string name="omnient_searchbox_contextual_video_search_hint">Search this video</string>

The team could not get the feature to work, but based on the string, it appears Circle to Search will allow you to search within any video. This might include locally stored videos as well as the ones you come across on the internet and social media platforms.

Contextual video search in Circle to Search may go live in an early testing phase in the coming weeks. Until then, it is difficult to ascertain how the feature will work.

Video search support in Circle to Search would be a powerful addition, making the search tool even more useful in daily use. Since this feature could require a lot of processing power to work, Google might limit it to YouTube videos.

Circle to Search should expand to more devices soon

Despite its usefulness, Google is holding Circle to Search back by limiting its access to selected devices. The search gesture debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 series earlier this year. Since then, it has only expanded to Samsung's previous flagship devices and the Pixel 9.

Multiple reports suggest this could change soon, with Circle to Search's coming soon to flagship phones from Xiaomi and other manufacturers. The Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro have already become the first non-Google and Samsung phones to debut with Circle to Search.