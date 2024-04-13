Summary Circle to Search with instant translation is now widely rolling out, making it easier to translate large blocks of onscreen text.

The feature is activated by tapping the Translate button next to the search bar, which auto-detects the language and translates it to the user's default system language.

Additionally, Circle to Search can also conduct a quick Google Search using a portion of the translated text.

Google first introduced Circle to Search in January, with the AI-based feature letting users look up whatever's on their screen. But it was initially limited to the Galaxy S24 lineup and the Pixel 8 series but has since expanded to more devices, including the older Pixel 6 lineup, while devices like the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet are on course to get it. Alongside news of Circle to Search's expanded availability, we also learned that Google would finally make it easier to translate large chunks of onscreen text. This functionality is now widely available across a couple of our devices, indicating that the wider rollout is officially underway.

With this change, Circle to Search gets a new Translate button next to the search bar, as Google first detailed last month. Tapping this button auto-detects the language and translates it to the default system language. You can also switch or change languages, just as you would on Google Translate.

Given how Circle to Search works, it's not possible to scroll down the page after initiating the search/translation. However, selecting or circling the translated text lets you conduct a Google Search for the words, which could be handy in many situations.

Instant translation in Circle to Search isn't widely available yet

For now, we're seeing instant translation in Circle to Search on our Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Pixel 8 Pro units. We've found that the feature is live in the Google app v15.14.34.29 on a device featuring the March 2024 Google Play System Update. However, the rollout could be geographically restricted since it doesn't appear to be live in some regions just yet. For instance, although my Pixel 6a supports Circle to Search, I'm not seeing the Translate button at the moment.

Let's not forget that it was previously possible to translate text via Circle to Search, though it required users to manually draw or circle over a piece of text and then tap the onscreen Translate button. This new inclusion basically removes some of those steps, allowing users to translate longer texts more quickly. If you own a device that supports Circle to Search, check if the instant translation feature is live by long pressing the home button (in 3-button navigation mode) or the navigation bar.

Thanks: Moshe