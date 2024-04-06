The evolution of AI technology means that smartphones will get a lot of very cool features in the coming years. Onboard AI chips in particular will enable all kinds of functionalities, allowing devices to access generative AI without needing an internet connection. In fact, some of these features are already releasing for some of your favorite devices. But given the fact that we’re in the early days, there are still a lot of bugs to work out.

Circle to Search is a good example. The AI-powered functionality allows users to simply press a button and then circle something on the display — be it a phrase or a product — to instantly search for it on Google. It’s the kind of simple yet futuristic technology that users love, but it does highlight an issue that Android consistently has with some features; they don’t work with the notification bar.

You can’t Circle to Search in notifications

The feature doesn’t work where it’s needed most

Close

That’s right, if you want to Google something you saw in your notification shade, you'd better have a good memory. In addition to not being able to copy and paste anything you see in your notifications, you also won’t be able to activate Circle to Search while the notification shade is unfurled. Press and hold the gesture indicator all you want, it’s just not going to work.

It’s not just gesture navigation users, either. Those that prefer to use button navigation on their Android phone also won’t be able to utilize Circle to Search in notifications, and the lack of functionality is much more of a tease. When you hold down the home button, you’ll feel the distinct vibration of Circle to Search activating, only for the feature to never open.

I know, we’re bummed too, especially with Circle to Search now rolling out to more devices — including all currently-supported Pixels and 2023 flagship phones, foldables, and tablets from Samsung with the recent UI 6.1 update. The problem was initially only noticeable on recent Pixel devices, but now that we’ve had a chance to test it on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24, the problem seems to persist across its entire availability, and that could get frustrating for Android users in the long run.

Suffice to say, notifications are one of the most obvious places where users stumble across new information, and Google has clearly missed an opportunity to get its new feature more use right out of the gate. I mean, how easy would it be to simply circle something in your notifications to learn more, rather than having to actually tap on them, right? Honestly, it’s heartbreaking, mostly because this kind of oversight is nothing new for Google in regard to the notifications.

Google vs the notifications

A history of features not working in the shade

Notifications are, arguably, one of the most used features of any smartphone. It’s how users know that someone is trying to contact them, it’s how they receive breaking news, and it’s how they know a food delivery is just a few stops away. Simply put, the smartphone experience without notifications would be frustrating at best and downright untenable at worst.

Google seems to forget this, as some of its basic features have been unusable when the notification shade is completely unfurled, not just Circle to Search. For gesture control users, you’re likely still struggling on a regular basis to get back to your home screen from the notification shade because the back gesture doesn’t work at all.

Related Android needs to copy these 2 iOS notification features Apple’s notification system is a lot less in your face than Android’s, and that’s sometimes nice

There is hope, though. Google very recently made a slight fix to its notifications issues, allowing users to at least get out of Quick Settings with the back gesture. Sure, you still can’t use the back gesture to exit the standard notification shade, but clearly, the company doesn’t want to spoil you too much.

Beyond that, though, Google seems willing to make the notifications experience a bit more comprehensive, with the company improving the notifications history functionality in its March feature drop. Admittedly, Circle to Search is fresh out of the box, so any meaningful updates beyond bug fixes could be wishful thinking for the time being.