Summary Circle to Search continues to evolve with powerful upgrades, with a full-screen search functionality now in the works.

The upcoming feature allows users to trigger Circle to Search for the entire screen, eliminating the need to manually draw shapes around the subject.

This feature was manually activated in the latest beta of the Google app, and is not available on the stable version just yet.

Google's Circle to Search has seen multiple crucial updates since its launch earlier this year. More recently, the AI-enhanced search tool received powerful new upgrades with the launch of the Pixel 9 series. It's evident that more features are on the way, with a recent report detailing the upcoming support for song identification. The same source has now uncovered another under-development Circle to Search functionality that could land soon.

While testing the Google app's latest beta (v15.32.36.29.arm64 beta), the good people at Android Authority found a way to trigger Circle to Search for the entire screen. When activated, users are greeted with a welcome screen that explains what it does: "Search using your whole screen," while the accompanying text at the bottom goes into a little more detail.

Not much else is known about this addition, including how it was enabled. But as the source notes, since there's already an intro screen for the feature, it shouldn't be long until Google rolls it out to all eligible devices.

For times when a circle is just not good enough

By default, Circle to Search waits for the user to either draw a shape or scribble around a particular area before providing the relevant results. However, with this upcoming inclusion, users should also be able to have Circle to Search take a look at the entire screen in one go, thus avoiding the potential discomfort of having to manually draw a shape around the entire screen.

Meanwhile, the intro/welcome pop-up for the Search using your whole screen functionality also mentions a search box, though it's unclear what this refers to. It's safe to guess that this feature will be optional and not the default on Circle to Search going forward.

In addition to expanding what Circle to Search can do, the feature is also expanding to some of Samsung's midrange Galaxy A-series of devices, such as the Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy A34. The company also said it would bring the search tool to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series of tablets in the future. As it stands, the full list of devices that support Circle to Search only includes Google and Samsung devices, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.