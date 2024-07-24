Summary Circle to Search brings fun Easter eggs with Marvel characters Deadpool and Wolverine.

Trigger the Easter egg by looking up anything related to the Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

Experience is a server-side switch, so check it out before it may be gone for good.

Google has several services operational concurrently, with overlapping features, but it makes sure to have some fun with them all. We look forward to new Waze navigation experiences featuring celebrities, Google Doodles celebrating historic dates and current events, and interesting Easter eggs baked into Android. Turns out Google isn’t slacking off, and Circle to Search is the newest service to pack an Easter egg, this time featuring Marvel characters Deadpool and Wolverine.

Circle to Search was introduced alongside the Samsung Galaxy S23 series earlier this year, and is now widely available as an alternative to capturing screenshots and then using Google Lens. Summoning the service is as simple as long-pressing the navigation bar or home button on your device, and encircling or underlining the area you want to look up.

Google recently shared a brief release with the folks at 9to5Google, mentioning two new Easter eggs crammed into Circle to Search — a first for the relatively new service. Tying into the upcoming MCU film called Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds as a swashbuckling loudmouth, Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman reprising his classic role as Wolverine.

See MCU characters pop up on your screen randomly

To trigger the Easter egg, you just need to use Circle to Search to look up anything related to the Deadpool & Wolverine movie. When you do, one of the two leading characters will pop out on the right-hand side, just above the card-style search results sliding into view from the bottom of the screen.

We had luck making these characters show up with the movie’s name and poster partially or completely encircled. In our limited testing, the main stars — Deadpool and Wolverine — show up way more frequently than the Deadpool logo or the sidekick dog. Interestingly, the experience isn’t available widely yet, but seems to be a server-side switch.

Given the short shelf life of a movie, we suspect this Easter egg won’t stick around forever, so try checking it out for yourself before it's gone for good. That said, we really would love to see more such surprises in Google services.