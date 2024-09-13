Key Takeaways Circle to Search exclusivity for Samsung and Pixel could end soon.

Google aims to expand the feature to 200M devices by 2024.

The roll out to other Android devices could start as soon as next month.

Ever since Samsung unveiled Circle to Search at the Galaxy S24 series launch event, the feature has remained exclusive to Samsung and, later, Google Pixel devices. Although it has trickled down from flagship smartphones to some mid-range models, these, too, have been limited to Samsung Galaxy devices. However, according to recent rumors, Circle to Search could soon expand to a broader range of non-Samsung and non-Pixel phones.

According to a tweet from Android veteran Mishaal Rahman, Google plans to end the exclusivity of Circle to Search next month by expanding it to other Android devices. Tecno launched its new foldable smartphone, the Phantom V Fold 2, today and the brand told several publications, including Android Central, that Circle to Search will be available on the foldable from next month. This hints that Circle to Search's exclusivity is ending soon.

Circle to Search's exclusivity for Samsung Galaxy and Pixel devices is ending

Moreover, during its I/O 2024 conference, Google announced its goal to have the feature available on 200 million devices by the end of 2024, and ending this exclusivity will help achieve that target. This isn't exactly new information — Samsung Netherlands had previously hinted that the feature "may become available" on other Android devices starting October 5, 2024.

Both official statements from Samsung and Tecno, along with a tweet from Mishaal Rahman, indicate that Google is planning to expand Circle to Search to a wider range of Android devices soon. However, which specific devices will receive support for the feature remains to be seen.

For those unfamiliar, Circle to Search allows users to quickly search for items without leaving the current app or activity. For example, if you're scrolling through TikTok and come across a product you like, you can simply hold down the home button or navigation bar, draw a border around the item, and access more details about the product, including shopping links. It's similar to how Google Lens works, but this feature scans objects displayed on your smartphone screen.

Moreover, Google has been working hard to improve the feature each month. The company recently added a Shazam-like Song Search feature to Circle to Search, enabling users to identify audio playing around them and on their phones. Additionally, Google is developing a tool that will allow users to share images directly from Circle to Search.