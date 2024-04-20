Summary A new report suggests that Circle to Search is getting an update that will enable you to easily capture and share screenshots of selected screen areas.

The new update will introduce a "Copy image" option, allowing you to capture the selected part as a screenshot, with an image editor showing up afterward to let you annotate or modify the captured screenshot.

The "Share image" option simplifies the sharing process by directly sending the circled area as a screenshot to friends or colleagues, eliminating the need to copy and paste content into another app.

Circle to Search is pretty straightforward, just like its name suggests. You circle an item on your phone screen, hit a button, and you get a bunch of Google search results all about what you circled. It's like Google Lens, but instead of looking up stuff in the real world, you're searching for things right on your screen. Soon, it might do even more by making it super easy to copy and share screenshots.

It looks like Circle to Search is getting a sweet update that will let you grab and share just the part of the screen you need, according to findings by AssembleDebug (via PiunikaWeb).

Right now, with Circle to Search, you can do a bunch of things like circling, scribbling, highlighting, or just tapping on anything you see on your screen. When you press and hold your finger to the bottom-center of your screen, a whole new visual search interface pops up, showing information about whatever's in the area you selected. But the new tricks found by AssembleDebug will add a couple more cool functions to the mix.

As shown in the screenshots below (a clip is also available here), when you tap on "Copy image," it'll snag that selected part as a screenshot. Plus, you'll get an image editor to polish it with annotations or any modifications you fancy. Once you're done, just copy the edited image and share the screenshot on your favorite apps.

Partial screenshots aren't exactly groundbreaking on Android

Partial screenshots aren't exactly breaking news for Android users. Some Chinese brands, like Infinix and Tecno, have already rolled out this feature in their recent models, such as the Infinix Note 40 series and the Tecno Camon 30 lineup. All you need to do is long-press the screen with three fingers, and an adjustable snipping tool pops up.

Meanwhile, the "Share image" option basically skips a step. Instead of copying the circled area, then opening another app to share, you can just tap "Share image" and send it directly to your friends.

Along with the screenshot features, Circle to Search might also get a bit of a makeover, according to AssembleDebug. Right now, when you select something, it shows up in rounded brackets. The new look seems to be squarer and a little less fancy, but that could just mean it's still under development.