Summary Circle to Search on Android is a powerful feature that let's you quickly search for on-screen content.

Google is working on adding barcode support to Circle to Search for easy barcode scanning.

Google may announce several Circle to Search improvements at I/O 2024.

Circle to Search is among the best features Google has added to Android in recent times. The system-wide gesture lets you search for content on your phone's screen by simply circling on it. Since its launch alongside the Galaxy S24 series in late January, Google has expanded Circle to Search's availability to more devices in the months since then. It has also improved the gesture by adding instant translation support, enabling you to translate on-screen content easily. Google is now working on enhancing the feature further by adding barcode support.

Right now, if you use Circle to Search on a barcode, you will not be redirected to its content. Instead, a search result will appear showing other similar barcodes. This could change in the future, as Google is reportedly working on a "Search this barcode" option for Circle to Search.

AssembleDebug spotted strings related to this feature for Android Authority in the Google app v5.19.45.29.arm64 beta. One of the strings says "<string name="omnient_1d_barcode_action">Search this barcode</string>," with "omnient" being the codename for Circle to Search. The feature appears to be in development but should roll out sooner rather than later, as the ability to read barcodes should be easy to implement for Google.

Once available, you can use Circle to Search to read barcodes on web pages and from products in pictures you have taken.

Besides barcode support, Google is working on the ability to snap a part of your phone's screen and share it as a screenshot using Circle to Search.

Google must bring Cicle to Search to more Android devices

Circle to Search solves a big issue with previous Google features: visibility. The system-wide gesture is easy to trigger (and remember), making it indispensable when combined with its usefulness.

The only factor restricting the feature's popularity is its limited availability. After launching on the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 series earlier this year, Google has rolled out the gesture for all its compatible Pixel devices and all premium Samsung phones running One UI 6.1 launched in 2021 or later.

There's no word on when the feature will come to other non-Samsung and non-Pixel devices, with a rumor suggesting we might have to wait until October for a wider expansion. Google could announce more Circle to Search improvements alongside its wider availability at I/O 2024 later today.