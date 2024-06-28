Summary Circle to Search simplifies Android search by letting users draw around topics or images.

With the Galaxy S24 launch, an interesting feature landed on Android. Circle to Search is an initiative by Google that simplifies searching for Android users by letting them draw a circle around a topic or image and find relevant information about it. This innovative feature eliminates the need for users to go through the tedious process of opening a browser and searching for the query, providing a more convenient and efficient search experience.

While Circle to Search is currently exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones, the prospect of its expansion to other Android devices by the end of 2024 is thrilling. This expansion aligns with Google's commitment to reach 200 million users by the year's end. As previously reported, Circle to Search is on the verge of integrating with Google Chrome through the Lens UI. Furthermore, there's a possibility that Google Lens could also incorporate Circle to Search into its functionality, further enhancing the user experience.

Reporting for Android Authority, code sleuth Assemble Debug has uncovered a potential game-changer in the Google app (beta) on Android. It seems that Google is considering bringing the Circle to Search feature to Google Lens, which could significantly enhance its functionality.

After the Chrome browser, Google Lens is another app to get Circle to Search

A confirmation of this assertion is that Assemble Debug could activate a popup in Google Lens, notifying users that they could search their screen directly by holding the home button. This is the primary way to turn on Circle to Search on eligible devices, but it was found on Google Lens, possibly hinting at its imminent addition to the app.

Source: Android Authority/ AssembleDebug

Long-pressing the home button is the primary way of summoning up Google Assistant. It remains to be seen if Google will consider a dedicated toggle for the Circle to Search. Some XML files refer to a pill-based gesture navigation, but the feature is incomplete yet.

The Circle to Search feature for Google Lens is currently in the development phase. As of now, the feature is limited to a three-button navigation bar, but Google may make changes to this once it's ready for end users.

However, another possibility is that Circle to Search might stick with the three-button navigation bar. Samsung and Google already relied on system OTA updates to add this feature to their devices. Given that Google aims to add at least 100 million Circle to Search users by the end of the year, releasing Circle to Search to Google Lens and restricting it to universal three-button navigation seems like a more logical way to achieve this goal.