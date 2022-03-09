Apparently, someone at Square Enix remembered Chrono Trigger exists, and so a fresh Japanese trailer has dropped that outlines a substantial incoming update that's expected to land on mobile and PC this Friday. The sharp eyes at Gematsu reported on the trailer's existence early this morning, and the video covers what fans can expect when the update lands later this week.

The above video details that fullscreen support is expected, up to 21:9, along with additional save slot support (bumped up to 20) and improved touchscreen controls. An auto-battle speed boost is also included, allowing players to speed auto-battles up to 1.5x, which should help to alleviate some of the game's grind. Smartphone users can also expect the addition of an Extras section, just like the menu that can be found in all of the new Final Fantasy pixel remasters, which houses additions like an in-game music player and image gallery.

So it would seem Square Enix has finally gotten around to improving Chrono Trigger, not only on mobile but also on PC. This is significant since Chrono Trigger hasn't been updated on the Play Store in two years, with the last PC update dating back to four years ago. While it's great to see Square hasn't forgotten about Chrono Trigger, this gigantic gap in support across systems is painfully apparent, calling into question whether Square's classic games are worth buying when support is this mediocre. Still, Square is finally doing the right thing and is updating the existing copies of Chrono Trigger instead of releasing new copies, as it did with all of its Final Fantasy Pixel remasters, so perhaps the company is actually learning from its mistakes.

So here's hoping things turn out swell on Friday when Chrono Trigger's latest and greatest update lands on Android, iOS, and Steam.​​​​​​​

