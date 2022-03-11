Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, so it's time to check out the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week, all to get everyone prepped for the weekend. Our first standout is a sale for Chrono Trigger, which was recently updated with fullscreen support. Next is a discount on The House of Da Vinci, an excellent escape room game. Last but not least, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, an enthralling strategy game where you'll defend your island against hordes of enemies. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the weekend.
Free
Apps
- Brightness Manager - brightness per app manager $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Edge Side Bar - Swipe Apps - App Shortcuts $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Miracast For Android to TV $11.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Quick Volume Control in notification bar $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
Games
- Up Left Out $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Super Runner {Pro} $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sudoku {Pega Pro} $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 2048 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Survivor: Rusty Forest $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Shimu icon pack $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 days
- Neo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Glass Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Glass Neon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rugo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- WhatsArt - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Win Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- PDF Tools - Editor & Reader $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Scalar Pro — Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Crashlands: Story-driven Crafting ARPG $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Kathy Rain $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Kathy Rain: Director's Cut $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Levelhead - Infinitely challenging platformer $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mental Hospital IV Horror Game $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mental Hospital VI (Horror) $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Peace, Death! 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Whispers of a Machine $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Braveland $3.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $7.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Frontline: Western Front - WW2 Strategy War Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dream Park Story $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dungeon Village 2 $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Tiny Bang Story: Premium－point and click game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rebel Cops $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alice Beyond Wonderland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee $7.99 -> $4.00; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dwarf Journey $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes of Flatlandia - Turn based strategy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Influence Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SLOC - 2D Rubik Cube Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- BATTLESHIP - Multiplayer Game $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Clue: The Classic Mystery Game $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MONOPOLY - Classic Board Game $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Game of Life $3.99 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Game of Life 2 $3.99 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 7 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.89; Sale ends in 7 days
- The School - White Day $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Townscaper $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends ?
Icon packs & customization
- Cuticon Squircle - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rigoletto - Squircle Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Blaze Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Creamy Dark $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.69 -> $0.75; Sale ends in 3 days
- Matrix Code - Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
