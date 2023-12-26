Programs go wrong sometimes, even on Google's best Chromebooks. Modern operating systems are complex, which raises the probability for minor errors to snowball into big ones. Luckily, most modern operating systems have safeguards to correct errors that may occur, giving you peace of mind when things go wrong.

The ChromeOS Task Manager is an effective tool when programs stop responding, as well as when programs don't do what you want or need to be deactivated. It's an easy way to navigate and operate on ChromeOS. This guide shares helpful tips on how Task Manager can help you and useful information that can be accessed with simple inputs. Here's what to do.

What is ChromeOS Task Manager?

The ChromeOSTask Manager is similar to Window's Task Manager and the MacOS Activity Manager. It lets you see which apps are running on your Chromebook and the amount of resources those apps are using. You can also use the Task Manager to force quit unwieldy apps. This is your magic wand when programs fail, resetting everything as often as needed. Here's how Task Manager works on ChromeOS.

How to open the ChromeOS Task Manager

Opening Task Manager is easy on ChromeOS, with multiple options for bringing up the menu. Having Google Chrome is required for one of these methods, and another requires your keyboard. Here's what to do.

Press Search and Escape on your Chromebook keyboard. This opens the Task Manager menu. Alternatively, open Task Manager through the Google Chrome browser. Navigate to the Customize and Control Chrome menu in the upper-right corner of the Google Chrome browser. Click the three dots and click MoreTools. Click Task Manager to open it.

How to operate Task Manager on ChromeOS

Now that the program is open, here is what to do with it. Task Manager is simple to handle on ChromeOS, with few inputs required. All active programs can be viewed in a list format, with the option to force close any of them. Be careful which programs you close. This may end processes within them, resulting in lost unsaved data. Backing up your Chromebook data might be a good idea. Here is what to do.

A list of programs running on your device appears and details every program's memory footprint, CPU, network, and process ID. Right click a program to reveal additional options for what Task Manager displays and a list of data categories that can be activated and deactivated at any time. Click the program you want to force close to highlight it. Holding Control while clicking multiple list entries allows you to select multiple programs. When the programs you want to close are selected, click the End Process button in the lower-right corner of the screen to close the selected processes. The selected programs or pages close or display an error 61969, which needs to be closed normally.

Using ChromeOS Diagnostics with Task Manager to fix more complex probelsm

The ChromeOS Task Manager isn't as complex as what you'll find on Windows and MacOS. Instead, it polices active apps and leaves the heavy lifting to the Diagnostics app. You'll want to use the Diagnostics app to fix a slow Chromebook, or when you're unable to fix a problem in the Task App. Here is how it works.

Navigate to the app library in the lower-left corner of the screen. Click the circle icon to open the menu. Search for Diagnostics and select the first result.

The window that opens gives you three tabs to choose from, all containing different stats and information:

System shows stats for your battery, like health and charge time. You can also run tests to see how the stats change with new updates and upgrades.

shows stats for your battery, like health and charge time. You can also run tests to see how the stats change with new updates and upgrades. Connectivity displays your Wi-Fi information and internet connectivity status, such as IP addresses and signal strength.

displays your Wi-Fi information and internet connectivity status, such as IP addresses and signal strength. Keyboard allows you to test and edit your device's built-in keyboard, which can be helpful if your physical keyboard is damaged.

Take control of your apps with your Chromebook's Task Manager

With Task Manager and Diagnostics at your fingertips, you won't experience much trouble from malfunctioning apps in terms of device health. The data can be useful when repairing or improving your Chromebook and comparing stats with that new Chromebook you're thinking of buying. Task Manager is handy in an emergency and can keep your programs ticking, even offline.