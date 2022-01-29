Whether you use your phone or computer, screenshots are a great tool that helps with a number of tasks. Screenshots can make these tasks easier, whether you're showing someone how to fix their device or saving information for later. All operating systems have screenshot tools that differ in functionality, and Google's ChromeOS operating system used to have one of the worst tools. However, Google has been improving the ChromeOS user experience, and now the best Chromebooks have a robust Screen Capture tool. Here's how to use the Screen Capture tool to take screenshots or record your screen.

How to take a screenshot using your keyboard

The keyboard may be the easiest and quickest way to access the Screen Capture tool. If you want to take a screenshot of your entire screen, press the Ctrl and Show Windows keys simultaneously. The Show Windows key is in the top row of your keyboard and looks like a square with two vertical lines to the right.

If you want to take a screenshot of a portion of your screen or want more options for taking your screenshot, you can do that. Press Ctrl + Shift + Show Windows to open the screenshot menu. Then, use your mouse or trackpad to highlight the area you want to capture and tap the capture button.

A few Chromebooks have dedicated screenshot keys; the key typically has a camera icon. If your Chromebook has such a key, simply click it to open the screenshot menu.

Take a screenshot using ChromeOS Quick Settings

In addition to using your keyboard, you can take a screenshot using your Chromebook's Quick Settings menu. To access Quick Settings, tap the clock in the lower-right corner of your screen. Then, tap the Screen Capture icon, which is represented by a dot in a square. This brings up the Screen Capture toolbar, which allows you to take a screenshot.

Use your Chromebook's Screen Capture toolbar to take screenshots and record video

The Screen Capture toolbar has several options to help you capture your screen. There are three sections in the toolbar:

The leftmost section allows you to swap between taking a screenshot and taking a video. The camera icon indicates that you're taking a screenshot, while the video camera icon indicates you're recording your screen.

The middle section determines what kind of screenshot you're taking. The square with four corners icon takes a screenshot of your entire screen, the square with one corner as a plus symbol allows you to capture a portion of your screen, and the browser window icon allows you to capture content from a specific window.

The section on the right lets you modify your settings and close the Screen Capture tool.

Where are screenshots get saved on ChromeOS?

By default, the Screen Capture tool saves all videos and images to the Downloads folder on your device. If you'd like to change where they are saved, open the toolbar, select the Settings gear, and modify the Save to settings.

Chromebooks also have a feature called the Tote, where your most recent files are accessible. The Tote shows up on your Chromebook's shelf and shows your most recent files. If you'd like to access a recent screenshot, go to the Tote and tap the screenshot.

Additionally, screenshots are automatically added to your clipboard. This makes it easy to paste them in a Google Docs document or in Google Messages using Phone Hub. The Clipboard Manager keeps the five recent items you copied. To see what's on your clipboard, press the Everything button (it looks like a magnifying glass or concentric circles on the left of your keyboard) and then press V.

How to record your screen with narration and annotation

Not only can you record a video of your screen, but you can also record yourself and your mouse. To do so, launch the Screen Capture toolbar and switch to fullscreen video capture. Then, tap the Settings cog and select a microphone and camera to record your audio and video. To record your mouse and keyboard during this screen capture, toggle on the Show clicks and keys option. Then, tap anywhere on your screen to start recording. Tap the stop recording button (shaped like concentric red circles) on the shelf to finish recording.

Capture everything you need

As Chromebooks improve, more great features are added, and the Screen Capture tool is no different. You can take screenshots and record your screen with a plethora of options to take the perfect screen recording. Here are some other great Chromebook tips and tricks to supercharge your Chromebook experience.