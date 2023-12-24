Fortnite is one of if not the most popular video games on the planet. Whether you're a gamer, a social media user, or a tech-adverse person, you've probably heard of the game. Even though most people don't think of Chromebooks as gaming devices, some great gaming Chromebooks are available. However, playing Fortnite on a Chromebook is not as straightforward as other devices, but there are ways to make it happen.

Can you play Fortnite on a Chromebook?

Yes, you can play Fortnite on a Chromebook, but it isn't as easy as it is on other devices. According to its website, Fortnite officially supports playing Fortnite through the following means:

Using the Epic Games Launcher on a PC or Mac.

On a Samsung phone through the Epic Games app on the Samsung Galaxy Store.

By downloading the Epic Games app using the APK.

Through the Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna cloud gaming services.

Source: Epic Games

The easiest way to play Fortnite on a Chromebook would be through the Google Play Store, but Fortnite has been off of the Google Play Store since 2020 when Epic tried to skirt Google's 30% cut of all purchases. Even though the Play Store would be ideal, some of the above methods are available on Chromebooks so that you can play Fortnite on ChromeOS devices.

How to play Fortnite on a Chromebook using a cloud gaming service

The easiest way to play Fortnite on a Chromebook is using a cloud gaming service. There are three where Fortnite is available: Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna.

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows you to play Xbox games from anywhere. To access Fortnite using the service, go to the Cloud Gaming website and sign in. Then, search for Fortnite. When you're on the game's page, tap Launch.

GeForce Now

GeForce Now allows you to play games from Steam and other stores from the cloud. The first step is to create an account if you don't have one and sign up for the free tier. Paid tiers are available with some benefits, but they're not required to play the game.

After you've done that, use the GeForce Now website or download the app on your Chromebook from the Google Play Store. Then search for Fortnite, link to your Epic Games account, and get queued to start playing.

Amazon Luna

Amazon's cloud gaming service is less used than the other services but allows you to play Fortnite from your Chromebook. To start, go to the Amazon Luna home page and sign in with an Amazon account or create a new one. Then, if you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can play a few free games, including Fortnite, by going to its game page. If you don't subscribe to Prime, sign up for the Luna+ subscription for $9.99 a month.

How to play Fortnite on your Chromebook using the Android APK

Even though the Epic Games app isn't available on the Google Play Store, you can download the APK to get it on your Android device. An APK requires an ARM processor, so Chromebooks with AMD processors can't use the APK.

To use the APK, activate Developer Mode on your Chromebook. This requires you to wipe your device, so back up your important files before activating it.

Now that your Chromebook is in developer mode, follow these instructions:

Navigate to the Fortnite for Android page and click the Download Now button. Press Ctrl + Shift + J to open developer tools, and press Ctrl + Shift + M to switch to mobile view. Refresh the page. The APK downloads shortly afterward. Open the Files app. Click Downloads on the left. Find the APK download and double-click it. Click Install, then select Continue to install the app. When the installation finishes, open the Epic Games app and click the Get button next to Fortnite to install the game.

When the game finishes downloading, you can play it through the Epic Games app. The game is meant to be played on an Android phone, so the experience on a Chromebook may not be sized properly or work the best.

How to play Fortnite on a Chromebook using Chrome Remote Desktop

If you have a PC that can play Fortnite, use that PC to play Fortnite on your Chromebook. To do so, use Chrome Remote Desktop. Using Chrome Remote Desktop requires some setup on your PC and your Chromebook. After the application is set up on both devices and they are linked, it's easy to access your PC and Fortnite from anywhere. Make sure your PC is plugged in so that it doesn't quit on you while you're away.

Source: Google Play

Battle away on your Chromebook

While Chromebooks aren't considered gaming devices, they can play many games well. Fortnite is no exception. As long as you know how to install it, you can play it like you do on your console or Windows or Mac device. If you're new to Fortnite and want to get better, here are some tips and tricks to improve your gameplay.