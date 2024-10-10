Key Takeaways Parallels for ChromeOS will end support by the end of 2024, according to a report citing inside sources.

Cameyo could potentially replace Parallels for users who wish to continue running Windows applications on Chromebooks.

Google's introduction of Cameyo may have signaled the end for Parallels on ChromeOS.

Chromebooks are incredibly portable, lightweight machines — but that comes at the cost of power. Most Chromebooks are primarily web-based laptops, with little processing power aside from what's necessary to run the operating system and a few apps. That's why Parallels for ChromeOS is still such an impressive feat. It enables Chromebook users to directly run Windows applications without an internet connection, and that includes staples like Word as well as more demanding applications like Excel. Sadly, it seems like the time has come for Parallels to collide.

According to Chrome Unboxed, an inside source says that Parallels will end support for ChromeOS by the end of the year. It's been roughly 18 months since an update was issued for the application, and now it seems that the experiment will end once and for all.

There's no official word yet, but the source says customers can expect to hear something before the end of 2024.

The writing's been on the wall for Parallels, but Cameyo could offer a suitable replacement

Credit: HP

Ill omens have hovered around Parallels for a while, to any eagle-eyed users. Back in June, Google announced that it was bringing Cameyo into the ChromeOS fold. Cameyo's virtual app delivery (VAD) service was said to offer a more streamlined way to access so-called "legacy apps." Rather than running an entire Windows environment, Cameyo gives users the ability to run applications in a shell. It's less resource-intensive, which is a problem that has limited the usability of Parallels on underpowered Chromebooks, so perhaps the company sees the writing on the wall.

Still, when Parallels launched, our staff tried it out for a while and found it to be a pleasant experience.

There are other tools available for running Windows on a Chromebook, but Parallels is going to be missed. There's a slim chance that Google might grant it a stay of execution, but not likely; instead, you'll need to turn to Cameyo and what it has to offer or look into one of the other (usually more difficult) options found in Wine or Crossover.