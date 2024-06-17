Summary Google is actively exploring the idea of running ChromeOS on Pixel devices, contrary to its tech demo statement.

The development of the "Ferrochrome launcher" app aims to simplify the process of running ChromeOS on Pixel devices.

Android 15's enhanced virtualization capabilities could revolutionize the OS world by bringing a ChromeOS experience to Android devices.

In this year's Google developer conference, I/O 2024, the company revealed the intriguing idea of running ChromeOS on a Pixel device, dubbed the project Ferrochrome. While initially, it seemed Google was working on something like Samsung DeX for Pixel, the company later said the Ferrochrome project was just a proof of concept to showcase Android 15 virtualization capabilities. However, that might not be Google's true intention with the Ferrochrome project.

Contrary to Google's statement that running ChromeOS on a Pixel device was a tech demo, the company is still actively exploring the idea. According to Android expert Mishaal Rahman, Google is now in the process of testing a 1-click solution to run Chrome OS on a virtual machine on Pixel devices.

Google is still pursuing the idea of running ChromeOS on Android devices

Google has already showcased ChromeOS on the Pixel 8 and Pixel Tablet by running on a virtual machine. As Rahman notes, Google developers are now making the process more straightforward by designing an app called "Ferrochrome launcher." The app is reportedly capable of automatically downloading, configuring, and launching an ARM64 build of Chromium OS using the virtual machine launcher app.

While the Ferrochrome launcher is still in the early phases of development, you can manually compile and configure files to experiment with the project. It is also worth noting that you need to root your device, but Google might later remove this necessity.

The Android Virtualization Framework (AVF) enabled Google to run ChromeOS on a Pixel device. The AVF has been around since Android 13, but it got support for running graphical operating systems with GPU acceleration in Android 15. It seems that Google is laying the groundwork for bringing a cross-platform experience to Android devices, starting with its in-house Pixel phones.

With its enhanced virtualization capabilities, Android 15 could potentially revolutionize the operating systems world by bringing a ChromeOS experience to Android devices. The introduction of the Ferrochrome launcher could be a significant step in this direction. However, its timeline for integration with Pixel devices and its availability for non-Pixel devices are still uncertain.