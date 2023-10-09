Chromebooks are more than enough to handle most people's computer needs. Even with its firm reliance on the Google Chrome web browser, you can do much more with the Files app and some solid Android apps. You're never stuck within the scope of a web browser. Whether you need to access files on your inbuilt storage or an external drive, this guide explains how to open files on ChromeOS.

What type of files can you open on ChromeOS?

Your tried and true Chromebook can open almost all your essential documents, videos, images, and compressed files. If they're not specifically tailored for other operating systems, they should open on your Chromebook. While some file formats require specific third-party apps, Google says you can open the following file types on your Chromebook effortlessly:

Microsoft Office files created by Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

PDF and text files.

Media files with extensions including .3gp, .avi, .mov, .mp4, .m4v, .m4a, .mp3, .mkv, .ogv, .ogm, .ogg, .oga, .webm, and .wav.

Image files including .bmp, .gif, .jpg, .jpeg, .png, and .webp.

Compressed files in .zip and .rar formats.

How to open files on a Chromebook

The Files app makes it easier to find and open files on ChromeOS. Like other operating systems, you only need to double-click a file to open it most times.

Open the Files app. In the left navigation panel, choose the drive containing the file. Find the file in its folder, then double-click to open it. Alternatively, right-click the file and select Open. If you're rocking one of the best touchscreen Chromebooks, tap to open files and folders like on Android.

The folders and drives may be different depending on your file's destination. To open downloaded files on your Chromebook, click the My files folder on the left and select Downloads. Files saved from Android apps are inside the Play files folder after opening My files. And if you're looking for your cloud files, open the Google Drive folder or the name of your preferred cloud storage solution.

Find and open files quickly using the ChromeOS Launcher. Click the circular launcher button in the lower-left corner of your screen, type the file name, and click to open it.

Open files using a different app on ChromeOS

Like most operating systems, ChromeOS opens different file types with the default apps specified for them. But what if you want to open a file with another program, like opening an image with a third-party photo editor? It only takes a few clicks.

Use the Files app to locate the file on your drive and select it. Click Open at the top of the window to show a drop-down menu. Alternatively, right-click the file and hover over the Open with option. You'll see a list of apps compatible with the file type. Select your preferred app to open the file. To change the default program for running the same file type, click Change default and select your app choice.

After changing the default app for opening a specific file type, ChromeOS remembers it in the future.

If you're coming from Windows or use OneDrive as your cloud storage option, set up OneDrive on your Chromebook for a seamless experience.

How to open files from a USB on Chromebooks

Whether you want to expand your Chromebook storage with an SD card or open a document from a trusted USB drive, the process isn't different from the above.

Open the Files app after plugging in your SD card or external drive. Select the drive name on the left navigation panel. Locate the file inside the drive and double-click to open it.

Do more with ChromeOS

ChromeOS is built on the Google Chrome browser, but you're not stuck within its capabilities. The availability of apps like Files and Gallery and the ability to run Android apps make it easy to view different file types. And now that you're familiar with opening files on your Chromebook, here are handy tips and tricks to supercharge your ChromeOS experience.