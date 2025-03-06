Summary ChromeOS 134 will introduce a charging limit feature to extend battery life.

The default will still be 100% charge when the feature launches, requiring the user to set a limit.

Users can choose the maximum charge limit, possibly setting the limit to 80% to match Android 15.

Watchful eyes on the ChromeOS subreddit have spotted a fresh feature in the latest Chrome Enterprise and Education release notes. It's coming with version 134 when it drops this month. Basically, 133's release notes (launched on the Stable channel February 17th) describe an optional battery charge limit feature coming to the next version of ChromeOS. Of course, it was welcome news when a charging limit launched with Android 15, and so it's excellent news to learn that ChromeOS will soon offer a similar feature for those who wish to extend their Chromebook's lifespan.

A new ChromeOS policy is on the way

Battery longevity is almost here

You can read about Google's new ChromeOS policy for battery longevity directly above. With the launch of ChromeOS 134, which is expected to land on the Stable channel this month, a new setting will be available to administrators and users to help extend battery life by limiting how much it charges. Thankfully the default will still be 100%, so those who aren't interested in limiting their battery charging capacity to extend its life won't have to do anything upon the feature's arrival.

Of course, this means if you wish to set a charge limit for your Chromebook when ChromeOS 134 drops, you'll have to manually set a maximum charge limit, perhaps to 80% like what's now default in Android 15.

All in all, it's nice to see Google bringing such a useful feature to ChromeOS, especially after only recently launching the feature on Android. So, for all of you who wish to get the most life out of your Chromebook batteries, soon enough you can limit how high you charge to ensure your Chromebook can eke out a few more years before the battery is kaput. While we don't know the exact day ChromeOS 134 will land, we do know it's arriving this month thanks to Google's ChromeOS release notes.