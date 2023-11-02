Steam has been the most popular gaming platform for PC gamers for over a decade. The number of games, ease of use, and overall familiarity make Stream the go-to choice for many today. ChromeOS is the lightweight operating system that powersChromebooks and Chromeboxes. It's great for basic day-to-day tasks online, such as typing documents, streaming media, and browsing the web. Even the more premium Chromebooks are not considered high-end gaming PCs, but they can install Steam. In the following guide, we show you how to download Steam on a compatible Chromebook model.

Which Chromebooks can run Steam?

Since a Chromebook isn't typically seen as a hardcore gaming device, the list of compatible models is limited. Steam for ChromeOS is currently still in the beta stage. It only supports higher-end Chromebook models. This is expected to offer a basic gaming experience on ChromeOS. For now, don't expect the same level of fidelity and performance you get on a dedicated Windows gaming machine. Game performance and stability will vary, but Google states the minimum CPU spec is an Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 with at least 8GB of RAM.

As per the Steam on ChromeOS Beta website, the following is a list of Chromebook models that are officially supported:

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1W)

Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W)

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-3H, CP514-3HH, CP514-3WH)

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W)

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (CP714-1WN)

Acer Chromebook Vero 514

ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5500)

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5601)

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip

Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition

HP Elite c640 14 inch G3 Chromebook

HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook

IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook 16

Lenovo 5i-14 Chromebook

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook 14

Lenovo ThinkPad C14

Why would you want to use Steam on a Chromebook?

Not all games have fancy graphics or require an immense amount of raw hardware power to be played on a Chromebook. Take, for example, Stardew Valley. The game single-handedly changed the farming sim genre. As one of the most iconic indie games in recent years, Stardew Valley is a fantastic experience that's fun to play and uses pixel art for its graphic style. You should have no problems playing it on your Chromebook. It's one of the many officially listed games that Google recommends you check out.

The other benefit to playing Steam on a Chromebook is that you can use the same library of games without making new purchases. Granted, the game runs decently. You can play it on your Chromebook now, free of charge. This is great since you may not want another separate ecosystem to manage your games. The PC gaming market already has too many gaming launchers to keep track of.

How to install Steam on a Chromebook

Starting with Chrome OS 108.0.5359.24, it's possible to switch your compatible Chromebook model to the Beta channel and test the latest Steam on ChromeOS experience. All you do is opt into the official beta and change a setting. From there, you can play games on your Chromebook in no time.

Opt into the Beta channel on your Chromebook

Before installing Steam on your Chromebook, you must change your ChromeOS update channel to the beta builds. It involves doing a Powerwash, which wipes your device. Keep that in mind going forward.

To swap your Chromebook to the Beta channel, do the following:

From the app drawer on your Chromebook, open the Settings app. Alternatively, click the time in the lower-right corner and select the Settings cog icon. Click the About ChromeOS section in the lower-left corner. Select Additional details. Click the Change channel button. Choose the Beta option. Click the Change channel and Powerwash button. This wipes your device and removes all local files and user accounts on your Chromebook. Make sure to back up any files before proceeding. Follow the on-screen instructions and let the Powerwash process finish. Sign back in with your Google account.

Complete the installation and open the Steam app

Now that you're using the beta build for ChromeOS, you'll activate a quick setting and restart your Chromebook. When you're done, you can access the Steam app via your app drawer.

To finish installing Steam on your Chromebook, do the following:

Open the Chrome browser, type chrome://flags, then press Enter. In the Search flags text box, type #borealis-enabled. Switch the option for this setting to Enabled, then restart your device. Access your app drawer and open the newly installed Steam app. Follow the on-screen instructions and log in to your Steam account. You can now test the latest version of Steam for ChromeOS.

Steam on ChromeOS is still a work in progress

Your experience will vary depending on what game from Steam you're playing on your Chromebook. You can rely on Google's list of officially supported games, or you can test your own games one by one. Either way, the Steam on ChromeOS experience is still in the early testing phase. Once you activate the proper settings, this is the easiest method of playing Steam on a Chromebook since it's built into ChromeOS. The best part is that it will eventually make its way to the stable ChromeOS channel.

ChromeOS may not be known as a dedicated gaming platform, but this could change with the new Chromebook Plus program. Google is stepping up the minimum hardware requirements for Chromebooks, which should benefit Steam gaming.