Key Takeaways Google will release a new Recorder app for Chromebooks with ChromeOS 130.

The new app will offer offline transcriptions, AI summaries, speaker identification, and more. Only Chromebook Plus devices will get AI-generated summaries, while all Chromebooks will receive other features.

The new Recorder app will allow users to capture internal and external audio, offering playback controls and transcription exports. It is expected to be available later this month.

Google Recorder on Pixel devices is a handy tool that offers real-time transcription summaries within the app. The tool uses Google's on-device Gemini Nano LLM to process upto 15-minute-long recordings on-device, with Google's latest Pixel 9 series flagships bumping the duration up to 40 minutes.

Now, Google is set to unveil a brand-new Recorder app, but not for its smartphones.

As highlighted by 9to5Google, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant will roll out a new Recorder app to Chromebooks with the upcoming ChromeOS 130 update (expected this month). For reference, with ChromeOS 129, Chromebooks gained a new shortcut for the Quick Insert key, alerts when a peripheral like a keyboard or mouse has been added, new brightness controls within the Settings app, paired with a Live Translate feature.

With ChromeOS 130, the new Recorder app will bring functionality like offline transcriptions, speaker identification, AI summaries based on transcripts, though not all features would make their way to all Chromebooks.

Chromebook Plus users get a bonus feature

Related Best Chromebook Plus in 2024 Find the Chromebook Plus that gives you extra

AI-generated transcript summaries will be exclusive to Chomebook Plus devices, with all other features landing on all Chromebooks that are eligible to receive Chrome130. 9to5Google suggests that users with eligible Chromebook Plus devices will need to download a 2GB model to make use of AI summaries, while offline transcription would require a 100MB model download.

The Recorder app will be able to capture internal and external audio to generate transcripts, though speaker identification within transcripts will initially be limited to English (US), and it is unclear if and when more languages might be added.

Close

As seen in the screenshots above, the app will offer a Material You design, complete with playback controls, including an option to adjust the playback speed between .25x and 2x, one to search through transcripts, seek forward or backward by ten seconds, and more. Users would also be able to resize the app, as highlighted in the second screenshot.

Further, recordings will be stored locally, though users will have the option to export them, alongside .txt format transcripts. We'll have more on the new app once we're able to get our hands on it later this month.