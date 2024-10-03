Key Takeaways ChromeOS M129 update brings a shortcut for the Quick Insert key from Samsung's Chromebook Plus to more devices while introducing Live Translate for Chromebooks.

With new settings for keyboard shortcuts, users can easily add links, adjust brightness, activate Select-to-Speak, and use other features on their Chromebooks.

Despite being late to the game, these new shortcuts and customization features enhance the user experience and make Chromebooks a better value option.

When you want a thin and light laptop, it's hard to find a more portable option than a Chromebook — but they do come with certain limitations. Chromebooks process most things in the cloud rather than on the device itself, so their onboard processing power and storage are significantly below average. Google aims to bring more on-device functionality with the next update of ChromeOS M129, adding new features to Chromebooks that will make the user experience a lot better. Let's not dwell too much on the fact that other computers have had these features for years.

Related Best Chromebooks for students in 2024 Set your student up for success with these great Chromebooks

The ChromeOS M129 update includes a new Quick Insert hot key that makes it easy to add a URL link, an emoji, or practically anything else. It provides quick access to the Help me write feature using GeminiAI, and it also makes it easy to add a link even if you haven't copied it. You can insert it directly from your recent history.

The only model with a dedicated Quick Insert button is the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, but any compatible Chromebook can access the same function through a keyboard shortcut once the M129 update has been applied.

In addition to the Quick Insert feature, Chromebooks will now alert you when a peripheral like a keyboard or mouse has been added — something Windows has done for years upon years. It's a simple feature, but one that helps continue closing the functionality gap between ChromeOS and more mature desktop operating systems.

Users can also adjust their brightness on the fly with the new brightness controls within the Settings app. You can turn the ambient light sensor on if you want the display to automatically shift to match the current light level, or you can disable it entirely to give you total control of your system. Keyboard brightness can also be managed from the same area.

Are you a fan of Select-to-Speak? You can now activate the feature through a keyboard shortcut without the need to first enable it in Settings. You can also set up a PIN as an authenticator across all ChromeOS devices.

The last major feature addition is Live Translate , and it lets you translate live captions into a language of your choice. There is a lot of potential for this feature, allowing you to translate YouTube captions and other videos from one language to another. You can have a conversation with someone with both participants speaking different languages, and Live Translate should be able to keep up with the natural speech cadence.

Although some of these features are a bit late, this Chromebook update will make these ultra-portable machines an even better value proposition.