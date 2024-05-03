Summary ChromeOS 124 offers faster Split Screen setup, perfect for students and multitaskers.

The update also brings enhanced video conferencing with a QoS feature for smoother calls on Chromebooks.

Fast Pair mice are now supported, letting you connect a new mouse with a single click. Accessibility improvements include bigger mouse cursor sizes for better visibility.

Chromebooks have exploded in popularity in recent years, especially among students and those who want a Google-designed experience while not draining their bank account. ChromeOS is a big part of the Chromebook experience and has improved with constant updates. After Google rolled out Chrome 124 in early April, ChromeOS 124 is also now rolling out in the stable channel for Chromebooks.

As Google noted on its support blog, the update is heading to users globally, but it might take some time before all users can have it on their devices. Google has also provided us with a list of features and improvements that will land on Chromebooks with ChromeOS 124.

ChromeOS 124 introduces a significantly faster Split Screen setup, a feature that can greatly benefit students and multitaskers. This feature allows you to "snap" a window in place on one side, and then choose one of the already opened windows from Overview to snap onto the other side. You can also select apps from the shelf, making it easier and quicker to switch between tasks.

One of the standout features of ChromeOS is the significant improvement in video conferencing. To further enhance this, ChromeOS 124 adds a Quality of Service (QoS) feature to Chromebooks, which prioritizes traffic on Wi-Fi networks for a smoother video call experience. This means less lag and delays, making your video calls more productive and enjoyable. However, it's important to note that this feature won't be available to managed users in the initial phase of the ChromeOS 124 rollout.

ChromeOS 124 also brings accessibility improvements, with new options to make mouse cursor sizes bigger. This change can be particularly helpful for people with low vision, teachers, or those making presentations on video calls. You can now go to the Settings → Accessibility → Cursor and touchpad section to adjust the size according to your needs, making it easier to see and use the cursor on your Chromebook.

Finally, the Fast Pair capability for mice is available on Chromebooks with ChromeOS 124. A Fast Pair-compatible mouse can connect with one click after being placed next to your device.

If you're a Chromebook user, you can now check ChromeOS updates to see if the ChromeOS 124 update is available to you. If no update was found, there's no need to worry. Google has a broader rollout planned for the upcoming days, and while your device may not be immediately eligible to get ChromeOS 124, it will be soon. So, sit back and relax, your Chromebook will be updated in due time.