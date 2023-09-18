Summary Game Dashboard, a relatively new feature on Android phones, is now available on ChromeOS, making gaming more convenient for Chromebook users.

The dashboard allows users to adjust key mapping, take screenshots, and keep the toolbar open on the display, but some buttons still lack functionality.

ChromeOS 119, being distributed now in the Canary channel, contains the Game Dashboard feature.

If you have an Android phone and you enjoy gaming on the go, you may already be familiar with the Game Dashboard. After seeing OEMs like Samsung and OnePlus implement game modes, Google decided to release its own version of the popular feature with Android 12, providing easy access to a wide array of tools that might come in handy while gaming. You can take screenshots, record gameplay, and make key mapping adjustments directly in the dashboard. More importantly, Game Dashboard lets you quickly toggle between your game and other apps on your device. Now, it seems that Google wants to bring this experience to ChromeOS users.

According to a post made by C2 Productions on X (previously Twitter), Game Dashboard is now available in ChromeOS 119, which is the version being distributed now in the Canary release channel. Although developers still need to work out some kinks, it’s a big step toward making gaming more convenient for Chromebook users. Thus far, the dashboard gives you the ability to adjust key mapping, take screenshots, and keep the toolbar open on your display. However, some of the buttons that appear in the dashboard still lack functionality. For example, tapping on the Screen Size button does not seem to have an impact.

The Game Dashboard may come as a pleasant surprise to some, but Google was rumored to have been working on it since February. C2 Productions noted in their post that they originally spotted a flag in the Chromium Repositories earlier this year. However, it was unknown how the dashboard would function if it was rolled out, and its UI was also a mystery. The Game Dashboard has since been made available in ChromeOS Canary 119.0.60008.

This feature hasn’t been widely available across Android devices. Pixel users have been able to use it since Android 12, but it only became a part of Google Play Services in 2022. If you have an Android device but don’t see the Game Dashboard, it could have been swapped out for the manufacturer’s gaming interface. In the event that the feature has been disabled on your device, you can toggle it back into existence in Settings → Google → All services → Game Dashboard.

Using a Chromebook has its limitations compared to a traditional laptop, especially when it comes to gaming. It can be a budget saver if you only need a device to browse the web and carry out minor computing tasks. However, you’ll run into challenges if you need a product that allows you to download or run full programs. Google has tried to change that by introducing support for Android apps and games, and the development of a feature as simple as the Game Dashboard can still make a significant difference for ChromeOS users. Gaming may not be the priority for Chromebook owners, but it’s still nice to have the option without hang-ups.